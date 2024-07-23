Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren terrified she’s losing the baby

In Coronation Street spoilers, Lauren Bolton is terrified that she might be about to lose her child. Alone in the flat, she doubles over with stomach pains.

Will Lauren’s baby be okay?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Joel plays happy families (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Joel’s double life

Joel tells Dee-Dee that they should keep an eye on the wedding budget, as his divorce is proving costly. Later, as he brings Maeve to spend time with Dee-Dee at the flat, she remarks that he’s a natural father.

Later, Lauren sends him an urgent text about a leak at the flat. With Dee-Dee due in court, Joel is forced to take Maeve with him to see Lauren.

Meanwhile, outside the flat, Dee-Dee gets a parcel and assumes that it must be a gift from Joel. However, she’s puzzled when she notices the name ‘E. Smith’ on the envelope.

She sends Joel a voice note. In the message, she tells him that she’s intercepted his delivery. At the police station, Joel is troubled when he listens to her message.

Dee-Dee sends Joel a worrying message (Credit: ITV)

Joel makes false promises as Lauren grows antsy

Joel pays Lauren a visit. He assures her that she’ll be on her way to Ireland very soon.

In another promise, he tells Dee-Dee that she will have his undivided attention very soon.

Joel wants to get rid of Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Lauren fears she’s losing the baby

After muggers attack Lauren at the precinct, Max comforts her. Back at the flat, Joel feigns his concern as he plots to get rid of her for good.

Alone again, Lauren doubles over in pain, clutching her stomach.

Meanwhile, Max has managed to track her down to the flat. He arrives and bangs on the door. Inside, a terrified Lauren calls out for help. She thinks she’s losing the baby. Will they both be okay?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!