Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne confronts Nick and Toyah after she discovers something on Rowan’s laptop

In Coronation Street spoilers, Leanne Battersby confronts Nick and Toyah after discovering something shocking on Rowan Cunliffe’s laptop. Unbeknownst to Leanne, her sister has been having an affair with her fiancé – a situation which has only intensified following Toyah’s recent cancer struggle.

Meanwhile, distracted Leanne has been attempting to bring Amy Barlow on board with the Institute. However, her plan backfired when Amy panicked during the initiation ceremony and decided to sue the organisation. Offering Amy her job back, Leanne attempts to talk Amy into dropping the lawsuit.

Will she be successful? And what will Rowan resort to in ensuring Amy’s silence?

And, amid all of this Rowan has been blackmailing the pair after discovering what they have been up to. But, when Leanne stumbles across a series of files on the Institute man’s laptop, she heads straight over to confront Nick.

What has Leanne learned? Does she know all about their affair?

Read upcoming Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full betrayal.

Leanne heads into a meeting with Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne tries to talk Amy around

Leanne offers Amy her job back at the Bistro. She then tries to convince Amy to drop her plans to sue the Institute. But, will Amy agree?

Later, in the salon, Amy gets a voice message from an unknown number. She reacts in horror as she listens, then dashes out. Who’s on the phone?

Leanne does some snooping of her own (Credit: ITV)

Leanne makes shocking discovery after stumbling across Rowan’s files

Elsewhere, Leanne meets up with Rowan.

When he’s called up to reception, she looks through his laptop. She is shocked to see a file named “Leanne” and another called “Nick & Toyah.”

What has she just discovered?

Leanne wants answers from Nick (Credit: ITV)

Leanne confronts Nick

In the wake of her discovery, Leanne summons Nick to the Bistro.

What does she know?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFixand let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!