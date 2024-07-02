Coronation Street spoilers: Maria catches Gary and Sarah out

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Maria Connor catches Gary and Sarah out when she spots them together – in the local police station of all places.

Fans will know that Gary gave Sarah £10k to pay off Nathan after he was attacked. However, Gary lied to Maria when she spotted the money missing from their account, telling her that he’d spent it on a new boiler for the factory.

The pair are already in Maria’s bad books after she caught them growing cosy on a hidden camera. As the pair shared an emotional heart-to-heart, Sarah tried to kiss her ex.

Gary and Sarah have grown closer in recent months (Credit: ITV)

Gary knocked her back, but Maria’s hidden camera snooping allowed her to hear all about their recent rendezvous. In the weeks that followed, Gary and Sarah only grew closer… with Gary giving her the hush-money to keep Nathan quiet.

But will he and Sarah come clean when Maria catches them together at the police station? And how will she react?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Maria is surprised to see Gary and Sarah together at the police station (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Maria catches Sarah and Gary

Maria is stunned when she receives a worrying letter. It informs her that school bully Mason is due to be released from prison.

Aghast at the news, Maria heads to the police station where she demands answers.

But, when she gets there, she finds far more than she had bargained for…

Will Gary and Sarah come clean? (Credit: ITV)

Maria demands answers

At the police station, Gary is already there with Sarah. As the police question them over Nathan’s hush-money, he shares his bank statements.

As Gary comes out of the interview room Maria is shocked to see her husband and Sarah together again. Wondering what on earth they could be doing at the police station, she demands to know what has been going on between the pair.

Will Gary come clean? Or will he manage to spin another lie? And also what does this mean for his marriage to Maria? She’s already told him he’s on his last chance – will this result in game over?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!