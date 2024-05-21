Coronation Street spoilers: As Nathan is arrested, who killed Lauren is finally revealed

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that, as the police arrest Nathan Curtis for Lauren’s murder, the truth finally comes out.

This comes as Sarah attempts to frame Nathan for the crime. With DS Swain swooping in to arrest Nathan, it looks as though the police have found their man.

But who killed Lauren?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Sarah’s had enough and confronts Nathan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Sarah hatches a plan

Sarah and Bethany report Nathan to the police for breaching the terms of his license after seeing his van drive past. Rattled by seeing him again, Bethany threatens to leave Weatherfield again.

Sarah plays Nathan a visit at the building site. When she reminds him that he took £10,000 from her to leave town, Nathan laughs in her face.

Sarah reminds Nathan that she promised him £10k to leave Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Sarah hatches a plan, returning with a plastic bag containing Lauren’s hair bobble and the things that she left at the Platts’. Just then, copper Kit catches her in the act – forcing her to admit that she was planning on planting evidence in Nathan’s van.

Kit urges her to let the police do their job.

With Nathan having none of it, Sarah takes matters into her own hands (Credit: ITV)

Nathan is in the frame

Searching Nathan’s van, Kit discovers some USB sticks inside. He arrests Nathan on suspicion of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Sarah asks Kit what they found in Nathan’s van. He tells her that it’s one of Lauren’s hairs, and suggests that she may have dropped it when planting the evidence. However, he promises not to tell anyone.

Kit arrests Nathan after finding the evidence he needs in his van (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain and Kit set about interviewing Nathan, with Joel present as solicitor.

Elsewhere, Sarah tells Bethany and Daniel how she planned to set Nathan up – and now he’s been arrested. Daniel is furious.

Back in the questioning room, DS Swain tells him that his alibi has changed her mind. She then questions him about his penchant for young girls.

When DS Swain suggests he murdered Lauren, Nathan refuses to comment.

Nathan faces questioning from DS Swain (Credit: ITV)

The truth is revealed

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee is furious when Joel reveals that he’s representing Nathan. Daniel reassures Bethany that he’s not going to tell anyone what Sarah did.

He says that his only hope is that Nathan is guilty – because if not, the real murderer is going to walk free.

The truth is out (Credit: ITV)

It’s then that the truth is finally revealed. Who killed Lauren?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!