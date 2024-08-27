Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Carla exposes Joel’s true colours

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Carla and Lisa get closer as Betsy continues to make things difficult for her mum. Carla then heads off to Chariot Square Hotel, causing havoc for Joel.

Elsewhere, Jack awaits his sentencing for the Stefan Brent fire.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Carla and Lisa get closer

Betsy’s frustrated when Lisa is too preoccupied to be there for her. Carla tries to reassure Betsy that Lisa loves her, hoping that she’ll go easy on her.

Later on, Lisa confides in Carla about her upset over Betsy. Carla and Lisa grow closer… But, how will Betsy react to this blossoming friendship?

2. Swain quizzes Kit

Lisa Swain asks Kit questions about the evidence planted on Nathan. Will he fess up?

3. Carla tears strips into Joel

Carla heads to Chariot Square to meet with a potential supplier. However, her attention is soon drawn to Joel. She then heads over to Joel and makes an announcement…

She relishes in telling everyone in the hotel that he’s the woman-beater who tried to kill Lauren. What will Joel make of Carla causing a scene?

4. Dee-Dee digs for dirt

At the hospital, Joel threatens Lauren as Dee-Dee reports this threat to Lisa. Dee-Dee then finds out that Joel used to work at Walcotts – a firm specialising in helping vulnerable, young people. What will she do with this information?

5. Abi meets up with Stefan’s wife

As Jack prepares for court, Jack and Abi spot Stefan and a woman having an argument in the corridor after the plea hearing. Stefan’s wife – Coral – then introduces herself to Abi. But, how will Abi react?

6. Jack receives his sentencing

Jack receives a big hug from Abi and Kev as he leaves for his sentencing. What will the outcome be?

7. Summer tries to save the day

The quads come round to visit Paul as Billy takes a photo of them on their first day of school.

Later on, Paul records a message detailing all of the things he wants Billy to do when he’s gone. However, the synthesiser runs out of power as he’s playing the message. Can Summer help save the day?

Kit tries to lift Paul’s spirits by arranging for David to give Paul a haircut. David then asks Billy to join him for a drink, with Paul encouraging him to go.

Paul and Kit then decide on spending some time together to make up for the lost years. How will they spend their time?

8. Leanne makes a discovery

Leanne offers Amy her job back at the Bistro, encouraging her to stop her plans of suing the Institute.

Later on, Amy receives a worrying message from an unknown number. Elsewhere, Leanne manages to take a look at Rowan’s laptop… She soon stumbles upon a file titled “Leanne,” and another titled “Nick and Toyah.”

It isn’t long before she asks Nick to meet her at the Bistro. But, has she rumbled his affair?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

