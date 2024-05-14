Coronation Street first look week 21 comp image: Abi, Bernie, Roy (Credit: ITV/Comp ED!)
Soaps

Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Corey Brent’s horrifying return leaves Abi on the warpath

Abi also faces a sex tape scandal

By Carena Crawford

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi is having a nightmare. Firstly, Corey Brent appears on the TV painted as a hero, then a sex tape is leaked of her. Are the two connected?

Meanwhile, Bernie may have found her son, and Roy is in danger in prison.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Abi wants answers

Coronation Street: Furious Abi visits the production company

Abi is horrified to hear a TV presenter singing Seb’s murderer Corey Brent’s praises. Kevin admits Corey is playing for his prison football team and being painted as a hero. Wanting to know exactly what’s going on, Abi decides to go to the production company.

Coronation Street: Furious Abi visits the production company with Nina the woman looks unbothered

Nina goes with her and together they demand answers over the documentary featuring Corey. However, will the producer sympathise with their upset?

2. Abi gets a blast from the past

Coronation Street: Dean leans on a van and looks threateningly at Abi

Abi is pleased to see a petition has been started to get the documentary scrapped. But her happiness is short lived when Dean calls at the garage.

Abi threatens Dean at the garage in Corrie

He tells Abi he’s hit a bad patch and needs her help. Abi sends him packing, but Cassie is suspicious as she watches on.

3. Abi on the warpath after she’s ‘exposed’

Coronation Street: Abi threatens Dean with a wrench, pinning him against the wall

When Tyrone gets an email he’s shocked by its contents and immediately tells Abi what he’s seen. She is horrified to see a sex tape of her has been uploaded and immediately suspects Dean.

Coronation Street: Abi threatens Dean with a wrench, pinning him against the wall as Kevin pulls her back

Abi catches up with him brandishing a wrench, but Dean insists he has no idea what she’s talking about. Kevin soon arrives after a tip-off from Cassie and demands Abi drop the wrench. Dean is taken in for questioning and after four more videos are uploaded, Abi realises they are deep fakes. But who is doing this to her?

More Coronation Street spoilers

4. Bernie finds Kit

Kit and Bernie share a fierce look in Coronation Street

Bernie’s car is towed away and when she spots Kit nearby assumes it was him. She soon heads to the police station to make a complaint about him.

Corrie's Bernie looks surprised when Craig and the other police wish Kit a happy birthday

However then Craig and his colleagues burst out and wish Kit a happy 31st birthday. Bernie is stopped in her tracks.

Corrie's Bernie looks surprised when Craig and the other police wish Kit a happy birthday

Reeling in shock as today would also have been Zodiac’s 31st birthday, has Bernie found her son? And if so, will he give her a chance?

5. Roy in danger in prison

Roy in Coronation Street places chess alone in his prison cell

Roy continues to sit alone in his cell. He won’t speak to anyone or go outside.

Coronation Street: Roy looks uncomfortable as fellow inmate Roscoe tries to talk to him about chess

When fellow inmate Roscoe walks in, Roy is frightened. He leaps up and sends his chess board flying. Roscoe is confused so leaves him alone again.

Griff looks menacing in prison in Coronation Street

Meanwhile, racist Griff is transferred back to Weatherfield prison. Could he be a danger to Roy?

6. Rowan targets Simon in Coronation Street spoilers

Simon and Rowan in Corrie smile at each other

After Simon admits he’s hungover and doesn’t remember anything about the day before, Nick panics. He tells Rowan he needs to get in touch with Leanne on her retreat, but instead dismissive Rowan offers counsel to Simon.

7. Peter reconnects

Simon Barlow in Corrie looks anxious with Toyah

Simon prepares to leave for the retreat himself so desperate Nick calls Peter. Toyah returns home and finds out from Simon Peter has offered him a job on the yacht instead.

Coronation Street: Carla and Simon look at photos on his phone in the cafe, she looks taken aback.

With Carla missing Peter, she’s shaken when Simon hears from him – and even more so when he shows her some photos. In one of the snaps, Peter has his arm around a woman. But has he well and truly moved on from Carla?

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

ED Coronation Street WhatsApp call to action advert

8. Maria suspicious of Gary

Maria in Coronation Street looks worried as she talks to Gary

Maria finds there is over £10k missing from their bank account. Gary says he had to buy a new boiler for the factory, but is he telling her the truth?

9. Coronation Street spoilers: Linda offends Gemma

Coronation Street: Gemma and Bernie look upset talking to Joseph and Linda

Gemma and Bernie are getting the house ready for Joseph to bring some of his posh school friends over. But Linda steps in and reveals she’s booked a table at the bistro to save Gemma any stress. Despite the kind gesture, Gemma feels hurt.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

YouTube video player

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now! 

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Carena Crawford
Associate Editor (Soaps)

Related Topics

Abi Franklin Coronation Street Coronation Street Spoilers TV Spoilers