Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Corey Brent’s horrifying return leaves Abi on the warpath

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Abi is having a nightmare. Firstly, Corey Brent appears on the TV painted as a hero, then a sex tape is leaked of her. Are the two connected?

Meanwhile, Bernie may have found her son, and Roy is in danger in prison.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Abi wants answers

Abi is horrified to hear a TV presenter singing Seb’s murderer Corey Brent’s praises. Kevin admits Corey is playing for his prison football team and being painted as a hero. Wanting to know exactly what’s going on, Abi decides to go to the production company.

Nina goes with her and together they demand answers over the documentary featuring Corey. However, will the producer sympathise with their upset?

2. Abi gets a blast from the past

Abi is pleased to see a petition has been started to get the documentary scrapped. But her happiness is short lived when Dean calls at the garage.

He tells Abi he’s hit a bad patch and needs her help. Abi sends him packing, but Cassie is suspicious as she watches on.

3. Abi on the warpath after she’s ‘exposed’

When Tyrone gets an email he’s shocked by its contents and immediately tells Abi what he’s seen. She is horrified to see a sex tape of her has been uploaded and immediately suspects Dean.

Abi catches up with him brandishing a wrench, but Dean insists he has no idea what she’s talking about. Kevin soon arrives after a tip-off from Cassie and demands Abi drop the wrench. Dean is taken in for questioning and after four more videos are uploaded, Abi realises they are deep fakes. But who is doing this to her?

More Coronation Street spoilers

4. Bernie finds Kit

Bernie’s car is towed away and when she spots Kit nearby assumes it was him. She soon heads to the police station to make a complaint about him.

However then Craig and his colleagues burst out and wish Kit a happy 31st birthday. Bernie is stopped in her tracks.

Reeling in shock as today would also have been Zodiac’s 31st birthday, has Bernie found her son? And if so, will he give her a chance?

5. Roy in danger in prison

Roy continues to sit alone in his cell. He won’t speak to anyone or go outside.

When fellow inmate Roscoe walks in, Roy is frightened. He leaps up and sends his chess board flying. Roscoe is confused so leaves him alone again.

Meanwhile, racist Griff is transferred back to Weatherfield prison. Could he be a danger to Roy?

6. Rowan targets Simon in Coronation Street spoilers

After Simon admits he’s hungover and doesn’t remember anything about the day before, Nick panics. He tells Rowan he needs to get in touch with Leanne on her retreat, but instead dismissive Rowan offers counsel to Simon.

7. Peter reconnects

Simon prepares to leave for the retreat himself so desperate Nick calls Peter. Toyah returns home and finds out from Simon Peter has offered him a job on the yacht instead.

With Carla missing Peter, she’s shaken when Simon hears from him – and even more so when he shows her some photos. In one of the snaps, Peter has his arm around a woman. But has he well and truly moved on from Carla?

8. Maria suspicious of Gary

Maria finds there is over £10k missing from their bank account. Gary says he had to buy a new boiler for the factory, but is he telling her the truth?

9. Coronation Street spoilers: Linda offends Gemma

Gemma and Bernie are getting the house ready for Joseph to bring some of his posh school friends over. But Linda steps in and reveals she’s booked a table at the bistro to save Gemma any stress. Despite the kind gesture, Gemma feels hurt.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

