Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Dee-Dee confronts Joel over his lies

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Dee-Dee continue her evidence hunt and is stunned by what she finds. As she confronts Joel, will he confess?

Elsewhere, Alina is under threat, Toyah is embarrassed and Sarah is questioned by DS Swain again.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Dee-Dee edges closer to the truth

Dee-Dee looks into the jewellers where Joel said he bought Maeve’s bracelet and is shocked by what she finds. Then she visits Lauren in hospital and covers her surprise when Lauren says she’s moving to Belfast.

Dee-Dee points out the coincidence to Joel, but he covers and gives nothing away. So she decides to follow her fiancé to find out the truth. When she confronts him, she’s stunned at his audacity, but will he confess everything?

Dee-Dee later calls Emily to the solicitors and braces herself for a tough conversation. What does she have to say?

2. Hope accused

Alina brings Dorin round to the Dobbs’ and Ruby makes a fuss of her new brother. However, Hope makes it very clear she wants nothing to do with him at all.

Meanwhile, Alina is receiving threatening phone calls and thinks it’s the people traffickers trying to intimidate her. Tyrone wonders if Hope is actually behind it, but she is furious at the suggestion and denies it. Does she know something, however?

3. Tyrone lies to Fiz in Coronation Street spoilers

Fiz is annoyed when Tyrone admits he lied to her about a large bill. In fact it was to pay Adam for a consultation about Dorin. But Fiz is left even more horrified when Tyrone then confesses he wants Alina and Dorin to move to Weatherfield. Will she agree?

4. Alina under threat

Alina is worried she’s being watched and as she gets ready for court the thug from the hotel bar barges into her room. He grabs Alina and threatens her against giving evidence.

Alina is left terrified, but will she give in to his demands and refuse to testify in court?

5. Nick apologises to Toyah

Toyah is mortified when she realises Nick has told David about their fling. Nick insists he’s sorry and he promises to keep his distance from now on. However, soon he’s attending Toyah’s hospital appointment with her – but will she get good or bad news?

6. Rowan gets Amy where he wants her

Rowan tells Amy she can still invest in the new resource centre. Soon she’s fed-up with being left to run the bistro alone and realises she should have listened to Rowan. Amy quits and delighted Rowan immediately arranges an upload session for her.

7. DS Swain questions Sarah

Sarah is brought back in for questioning by DS Swain. Sarah once again denies planting evidence, but she later begs Daniel to get Bethany to stop her campaign against Nathan. Will Bethany listen?

8. Beth under pressure

Beth has a job interview, but she still hasn’t told Kirk the truth about why she was sacked. Kirk and Fiz question why she left the factory, but will Beth confess?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

