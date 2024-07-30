Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Fiz comes face to face with Alina

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Fiz bumps into Tyrone’s ex – Alina Pop – who has returned to Weatherfield after being called as a witness in a trial.

Elsewhere, Lauren fears for her premature baby’s life as she watches it lie in an incubator.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Fiz comes face to face with Alina

Fiz is taken aback to see Alina in Freshco’s car park. Alina tells her that she’s be called as a witness in a trial…

At Street Cars, Cassie’s stunned when she recognises the customer’s name for an airport booking. She then takes Steve’s cab and drives Alina to Coronation Street to see Tyrone. Alina’s unhappy with Cassie’s schemes. How will Tyrone react to the meeting?

2. Lauren worries for her premature baby’s life

Lauren watches over her premature baby lying in an incubator, fearing for its life. She’s then greeted by DS Swain who arrives at the hospital to ask her some questions.

Later on, Max visits Lauren and invites her out for lunch to distract her.

3. Craig is onto Beth’s schemes

Next week, Beth delivers the counterfeit t-shirts to Sid in the ginnel. He then hands over the cash to her.

However, Beth’s in trouble when Craig and Kit witness the exchange. What will the consequences be for Beth?

4. Joel’s had enough of Betsy’s blackmailing

Betsy confronts Joel over throwing her out of the car in a rough estate. Joel’s not impressed when she continues to blackmail him, soon stalking her social media pages.

With Dee-Dee wanting to book their honeymoon, Joel meets up with Betsy. She then demands £100 from him. Joel loses it with Betsy, having had enough of her blackmailing. He then grabs her and drags her into the ginnel. But, is Betsy in danger?

5. Fiz and Tyrone have words with Hope

After dumping Sam, Hope sets her sights on Jack. She then visits the medical centre to ask Dr Gadass if she can go on the pill.

Dr Gadass gives Hope some condoms and suggests that she talks to her family. How will Fiz and Tyrone deal with the situation?

6. Mason lands a job at Speed Daal

Stu finds out that Mason is homeless after catching him stealing food with Betsy. Stu offers him a bed back at No.6 but Mason is too proud to accept his help.

Mason then bags himself the role of pot washer at Speed Daal. Betsy defends her friend and tells Dylan that he shouldn’t mess with Mason as he has access to sharp knives at work. Sean then charges into the restaurant to have it out with Mason’s employers. But, has this only made things worse for Dylan?

7. Steve and Cassie spend time together

Steve and Cassie watch the County game together and enjoy hanging out with each other. Tim then asks Steve how Demi is getting on…

Steve admits that he hasn’t given her a second thought. But, has his head been turned by Cassie?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

