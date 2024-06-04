Coronation Street spoilers comp image: Ken, Toyah, Paul (Credit: ITV/Comp ED!)
Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Ken collapses and is rushed to hospital

Bobby finds him

By Carena Crawford

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Ken taken unwell and collapse at home. He’s found by Bobby, but the news at the hospital shakes him to the core.

Also, Summer returns with a new boyfriend, but she finds Paul getting worse. And Toyah gets devastating news about Leanne.

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Ken collapses

Coronation Street: Bobby looks worried at Ken's door

At Stu’s birthday drinks, Bobby apologises to Ken for getting Daniel into trouble. But he notices Ken is unsteady on his feet.

Coronation Street's Ken is at the bottom of the stairs unwell

Ken isn’t feeling too well and heads home. Soon he collapses at the bottom of the stairs.

Bobby looks through the letterbox in Coronation Street

Worried Bobby calls round to see Ken. When there’s no answer he peers through the letterbox and sees Ken lying on the floor. Bobby immediately calls an ambulance, but will Ken be okay?

2. Ken feels his independence slipping away

Daniel and Steve look concerned in hospital at Ken's beside in Coronation Street

Daniel and Steve visit Ken in hospital and it’s revealed he’ll need round-the-clock care while he recovers. Steve assures him the family will rally round.

Ken Barlow in Corrie in a hospital bed looking unhappy

But Ken is horrified as everyone fusses. He puts on a forced smile, but really the news has shaken him to the core as he is terrified of losing his independence.

3. Paul has a fall

The MND nurse tells Paul and Billy once his neck muscles have weakened he won’t be able to use his stair lift any longer. Paul is then faced with using new equipment.

Meanwhile, Summer returns from America and reveals she’s got a new boyfriend called Felix. He wants to meet them in the Rovers.

However, just as they are about to leave the flat, Paul falls down the stairs. As Paul recovers, Todd arrives then Summer and Felix turn up. Will the meeting go well amidst the chaos?

4. Nick gives Leanne an ultimatum

Nick and Leanne argue in Corrie

When Toyah receives a bouquet of yellow roses she is sure Rowan reported her to the police. Leanne admits she did tell Rowan about Toyah’s baby. Nick is furious.

Nick and Leanne argue in Corrie

Confronting Leanne, he tells her she must cut all ties with the Institute or else they are over. What will Leanne do?

5. Leanne in an accident?

Toyah at the hospital on Corrie

Just as Toyah is heading to court for her case against the Institute, she gets a horrifying call. She hurries to A&E telling the desk she had a call telling her Leanne had been involved in a motorbike accident. Is all as it seems, though?

6. George and Glenda try to work it out

George, Mary, Rita, Glenda, Jenny and Debbie look unsure in the Rovers

Dee-Dee tells George and Glenda a mediator would save them money. Debbie offers to do it for them, but how will the session go?

7. Michael commits to Glenda

Glenda looks taken aback behind the bar of the Rovers as George shouts at her

Glenda tells George RestEasy are still interested in buying Shuttleworths. George is furious.

Coronation Street: George and Glenda are shocked as Michael announces he's Glenda's boyfriend

When Michael arrives in the Rovers to find George laying into Glenda, he tells George he and Glenda are together and he must show her more respect. Glenda assures Michael she feels the same way and his is thrilled.

