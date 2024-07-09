Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Lauren is tracked down

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Dee-Dee and Bethany attempt to track Lauren down before she returns to Weatherfield to apologise to Roy.

Elsewhere, Carla gets into some trouble when she knocks a yob over with her car.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Lauren is tracked down

As the hospital confirm that Roy’s visitor was a blonde girl, Dee-Dee has a chat with Bethany and Joel. She shares with them that the police are checking the CCTV to see whether it was in fact Lauren…

With Bethany having reason to believe that Lauren was the one using her credit card, she teams up with Dee-Dee. With Joel secretly messaging Betsy, Dee-Dee goes through statements and ticket transactions made in Warrington.

Dee-Dee tells Joel that she’s heading to check soup kitchens in the area with Bethany. But, will they get there before Joel?

Later on, Nina brings Roy home although he’s nervous about leaving the hospital. She then suggests that Roy goes to spend some time in Scarborough at Cathy’s.

At the café, Lauren then turns up to visit Roy. She apologises for the situation she put him in before bumping into Bobby at the Rovers. Bobby then offers Lauren a place to stay for the night, much to Carla’s frustration. But, where will Lauren go from here?

2. Carla gets into a spot of bother

Carla spots the yobs who were giving Roy a hard time at the precinct and goes to confront them. However, as she opens her car door, one of the yobs cycles in her direction.

Her car door hits the yob, knocking him off the bike. Carla has more trouble to deal with when Betsy continues to demand an early lunch and do little work at the factory. She heads off to speak to Lisa but the conversation is interrupted as Lisa hears that Betsy is stuck in a rough part of town…

3. Betsy teams up with scheming Beth

Betsy spots Beth letting herself into the factory and catches her scheming. Betsy then threatens to report Beth to Carla unless she can get involved… Beth then agrees to let her join in.

She then teaches the teen how to sew the counterfeit labels onto the knock off t-shirts. Will Carla catch them?

4. Dylan’s news goes from good to bad

Dylan’s thrilled when Stu gives him a trial Speed Daal. However, Dylan and Sean are both worried when Maria reveals that Mason has been released from prison. Does this spell more trouble for the family?

5. Toyah does some digging

Leanne continues to encourage Amy to join the Institute as Leanne considers investing £40k in the business. Rowan then tries to get Nick to invest in a new resource centre or he’ll expose his affair with Toyah.

Going through Rowan’s pockets, Toyah then stumbles upon his driving license and reverse images the pictures of him. What will the results show?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

