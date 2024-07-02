Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Roy is given CPR

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Roy has CPR in the café and later gets a mysterious visitor at the hospital.

Elsewhere, Maria sees Sarah and Gary together at the police station and has questions.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Carla defends Roy

Roy sets off out to deliver some homemade soup to Shona but is confronted by a group of yobs.

As Roy falls to the ground in pain, Carla rushes over and defends Roy. Later on, Roy finds out that Shona was never ill and tells Shona and Evelyn to leave after their meddling.

Shona then tells Nina about what happened but spots an ambulance turning the corner. Worried, the pair rush over to the café where they’re left emotional over the sight in front of them…

2. Roy has an unexpected hospital visitor

Nina and Shona are horrified to find paramedics giving Roy CPR on the floor. With a visitor turning up to see Roy at the hospital, Roy drifts in and out of consciousness.

His visitor then goes before Roy wakens properly and tells Nina about his unexpected company. With Nina hearing Roy’s visitor news, she becomes concerned for him.

She reckons that Roy may be hallucinating. But, is this the case? Did anyone actually come to visit Roy?

3. Maria and Gary get some unwanted news

Maria receives a letter informing her that Mason is due to be released from prison and heads over to the police station with some questions.

She’s baffled though when she gets there and sees Gary with Sarah. He’s been supplying Sarah with bank statements. Gary leaves the interview room and is confronted by Maria who wants answers. Can Gary explain himself?

