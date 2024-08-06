Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Tracy returns to the Street

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Tracy returns to the Street and makes her feelings towards Cassie very clear as she sees her caring for Ken.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee realises that Joel hasn’t been honest with her and does some investigating.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Tracy’s back…

Steve invites Cassie to a classical music event but is stunned to see her arrive at the house all glammed up. He then admits that she’s actually going with Ken as he’s got a date with Demi.

Steve and Cassie soon argue with each other as Ken tells them to both leave.

Cassie then tells Steve that she’s quitting her job as Ken’s carer as all they seem to do is bicker. She’s left questioning her decision though when she overhears a conversation with Ken on the phone…

Tracy returns and tells Ken that she’s only back to see Amy, but Ken has his suspicions that she may not be telling him everything.

When Tracy finds out that Cassie is Ken’s carer, she makes her concerns known. But, why is Tracy really back? And, how long will she stay in Weatherfield for?

Coronation Street spoilers: 2. Amy wants to invest

Amy tells Leanne that she wants to invest in the new resource centre but just needs to get Ken’s permission to do so.

Aadi later warns Amy to be careful with Deirdre’s money… Afterwards, Rowan informs Leanne of Amy’s decision. Will she invest though?

3. Dee-Dee wants answers

On Joel’s laptop, Dee-Dee sees a notification pop up which asks him to rate his experience at Belfast Airport. Joel then lies that he was meant to go to Belfast for work but the trip got cancelled.

More concerns are later raised for Dee-Dee as she gifts Emily a fairy charm for Maeve’s bracelet and wonders if she’d like to be a flower girl at the wedding. Emily tells her that Maeve doesn’t have a bracelet, also warning her that Joel is still paying the rent on his old flat…

Dee-Dee then heads home and sees Joel’s briefcase on the side, laying eyes on his set of keys.

She then lets herself into Joel’s old flat and searches the cupboards. She fears that Joel’s having an affair… But, will she work out what he’s really hiding?

Coronation Street spoilers: 4. Complications for Toyah

Nick goes to be by Toyah’s side at the hospital as she prepares for her operation, whilst Rowan continues to persuade Leanne to stay away from the hospital.

Nick later calls Leanne and urges her to go to the hospital as Toyah has suffered complications from the surgery. Rowan’s not happy when Leanne ditches their Institute discussion so that she can be with her sick sister.

As Toyah lies in her hospital bed, Nick admits to Toyah that he’s ready to tell Leanne about their affair. He’s in love with Toyah. He then listens to a message from Rowan threatening to expose the affair unless he receives his £20k… What will Nick do?

5. Leanne feels torn

Simon contacts Leanne and asks her to visit him in Rotterdam. Fearing that Leanne is pulling away from the Institute, Rowan then tries to stop her from leaving by telling her that the Institute is hoping to fast-track her to Level 8.

Nick does his best to get Leanne to visit Simon. But, will she continue to put the Institute before her own family?

Coronation Street spoilers: 6. Kit worries about his brother

Kit moves into Glenda’s old room at the pub but disappoints Paul by failing to attend their family dinner.

Paul later plays Kit a message, asking him to forgive Bernie but Kit doesn’t want to. The conversation soon takes a turn though when Paul struggles for breath. As Kit panics, will this worrying moment prompt him to reconsider things?

7. Kit gets his flirt on with Daisy

At the Rovers, Kit flirts with Daisy. He then bonds with Ryan over his record collection. As Ryan invites Kit out for a drink, will he accept?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!