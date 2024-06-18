Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Gemma is arrested

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Gemma Winter gets arrested after shoplifting some £45 shoes for Carys.

Elsewhere, Stefan breaks Kevin’s deal and refuses to pay to keep Abi’s deep fake offline.

All this more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Gemma’s arrested

Gemma has a bad day when Carys needs new shoes whilst she gets a £70 parking fine. Gemma struggles to find the cash when Carys tries on some £45 shoes, soon stealing them.

With Gemma being arrested for stealing the shoes, Kit isn’t impressed to see Gemma at the police station. Bernie asks Kit to help Gemma get released, prompting Kit to pay a visit to the shoe shop.

Gemma’s curious as to why Kit would help her, soon introducing Kit to Ches and the kids. Afterwards, Kit is taken aback when he receives a call from his dad. Will Gemma add two and two together?

2. Joel has other things on his mind

Dee-Dee and Ed meet up with Joel’s parents at the Bistro for lunch as Anthea apologises to Dee-Dee for her behaviour the other day. However, with Amy serving the party, she accidentally reveals that Joel and Dee-Dee are engaged.

With Joel’s parents struggling to process the news, elsewhere Sabrina’s friend warns Sabrina against getting involved with Joel… It isn’t long before Sabrina’s friend rings Joel’s phone. She asks him to meet her or he’ll regret it. Is she on to him?

3. Kev and Stefan’s deal is off

Kevin informs Tyrone that Stefan has agreed to pay to take down the deep fake videos. However, Stefan then breaks off the deal and tells Kev that he’s not paying £60k a year to keep the videos off the web…

Needing a break, Abi later tells Kevin that she’s leaving Weatherfield for a short while. She’s going to spend some time with Lyndsey and the twins. Kevin tries to remain positive about the situation. But, can he support Abi from afar?

4. Steve gets some bad news

Next week, Steve plans a night out for his fiftieth with Tim but Tim soon has other ideas and cancels on his mate so that he can attend the unveiling of Tommy O’s statue. Steve misinterprets the situation and thinks that Tim is planning him a surprise party instead.

With Steve convinced that there’s going to be a surprise party, he’s left devastated when Amy reveals that Tracy is staying in Spain and isn’t coming home. Steve then tries asking Cassie, Kev and Ty about his party, but will he be left even more disappointed?

5. Glenda tries to make peace

Glenda confides in Michael about her plan to get back what’s rightfully hers but she can tell that Michael’s unimpressed with her wishes.

Fearing that her feud with George is getting in the way of her relationship with her new man, Glenda tells George that she’ll drop the case if he hands over the house to her. Will he agree?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

