Coronation Street spoilers: Nick supports Toyah at the hospital as he vows to take care of Rowan

In Coronation Street spoilers, Nick supports Toyah as she attends a series of hospital appointments alone. But, as a mystery photographer stalks them both, taking pictures of a hug, Nick is determined to stop Rowan’s campaign of harassment.

Nick and Toyah have been engaged in a heated battle with Rowan and his cult, the Institute, after he attempted to blackmail them with pictures from their recent fling. But with Leanne still under Rowan’s spell, the pair continue to struggle with his presence in their life.

In last week’s episodes, Nick and Toyah turned the tables after she made a shocking discovery about Rowan’s past. However, as a photographer follows them to the hospital, it seems that Rowan won’t be deterred.

Determined to take care of Rowan once and for all, Nick sets out to confront Toyah’s tormentor. But what will Nick do… and can he stop Rowan?

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick shows up for Toyah

Leanne speaks to Rowan about the article about him and the Institute. However, smooth-talking Rowan manages to talk her around and pull the wool over her eyes yet again.

As she continues to despair at her sister’s naivety, Toyah leaves to attend her hospital appointment alone. She is shocked when Nick arrives at the hospital.

The pair go in to see the consultant together. What will the consultant tell her?

Rowan’s eyes are everywhere

Toyah is touched when Nick attends another hospital appointment with her. As they hug, Nick spots a man taking a photo of them both.

Convinced Rowan is behind their stalker, Nick tells Toyah that he’ll sort him out. Determined to put a stop to Rowan once and for all, Nick heads out to confront the Institute man.

What will Nick do?

