Coronation Street spoilers: Roy attacked with a knife by vengeful Griff

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Roy is attacked in prison by a knife-wielding Griff Reynolds. This comes as Roy’s defence is blown apart by meddling Bobby, and Griff, a friend of Lauren’s dad, sets into motion a plan for revenge.

Will Griff kill Roy?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Another week in prison for Roy… but things are about to go from bad to worse (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Griff has it in for Roy

In prison, Roy finds the book he was reading soaked in tea with the spine broken.

Back on the street, DS Swain asks Carla why she’s fallen out with Roy. Carla shuts down the conversation, causing DS Swain to grow even more suspicious.

Afterwards, DS Swain visits Roy in prison. She asks him if his fallout with Carla has anything to do with Bobby’s statement.

With Roy’s property destroyed, it’s clear someone has a vendetta (Credit: ITV)

After learning that he gave a false statement, DS Swain arrests Bobby on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Back at the prison, Roy’s mystery tormentor is revealed when, hellbent on revenge, Griff enters Roy’s cell. But what does Griff have planned?

Vengeful Griff makes a move (Credit: ITV)

Griff plots his revenge

Back in the Street, Dee-Dee hopes that Bobby’s statement will be enough to exonerate Roy. But can she get him out before Griff does something terrible?

Setting his plan into motion, Griff orders Roscoe to lure Roy to the prison library.

On the outside, DS Swain investigates why Carla and Roy have fallen out (Credit: ITV)

However, when Carla tells her that Bobby’s been arrested for perverting the course of justice, Dee-Dee realises that Roy’s defence has been demolished.

Back in prison, Roy heads off to the library with Roscoe. Meanwhile, Griff enters his empty cell.

Roy comes face to face with Griff (Credit: ITV)

Griff attacks

When he returns from the library, Roy is horrified to come face to face with Griff. Griff whips out a knife and demands that Roy tell him what he did with Lauren’s body.

Griff attacks Roy (Credit: ITV)

However, Roy refuses to confess to the murder. Furious, Griff holds the makeshift knife to his throat.

He tells Roy to say his last words.

Is this it for Roy?

