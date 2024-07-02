Coronation Street spoilers: Roy rushed to hospital – and gets a mystery visitor by his bedside

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that, as Roy Cropper falls seriously ill and passes out, an ambulance rushes him into the hospital.

This follows Roy’s recent stint in prison. DS Swain had arrested him under suspicion of murdering missing teenager Lauren Bolton. He was released, but remains traumatised by the experience.

And, when a gang of thugs attack Roy out in the street, he falls seriously ill. Later, as Roy lies in bed, a mystery figure appears at his bedside.

But is Roy seeing things? Who is Roy’s mystery visitor exactly?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

A gang of thugs harass Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy attacked

Roy leaves the cafe, bringing some homemade soup to sick Shona. Outside, a gang of yobs take notice and set upon poor Roy.

As they follow, calling him names and shouting abuse, Roy grows flustered.

Panicked, he stumbles to the floor. Carla rushes to his side, finding Roy scared and in pain.

Carla leaps to Roy’s defence (Credit: ITV)

Roy falls ill amid Carla and Shona’s betrayal

As Roy recovers from his ordeal, Shona admits that she was never ill in the first place. It was all just a plan to get Roy out of the flat where he has been hiding away. Furious, Roy sends her and Evelyn away.

Meanwhile, when Shona tells Nina what happened, they see an ambulance speed around the corner. Nina and Shona rush into the cafe, where they find Roy being given CPR.

Can the paramedics save Roy?

Paramedics rush to save Roy’s life (Credit: ITV)

A mystery visitor for Roy

In the hospital, Roy drifts in and out of consciousness. A visitor suddenly appears at Roy’s bedside, looking over him before suddenly disappearing.

Who is Roy’s mystery visitor?

Roy tells Nina about the presence at his bedside (Credit: ITV)

Roy tells Nina about his surprise visitor. Nina is shocked, and wonders if he might have been hallucinating.

But who does Roy think he’s seen? And more to the point, has he actually seen them or is he in a state of delirium?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

