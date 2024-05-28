Coronation Street spoilers: Simon leaves and devastated Leanne falls deeper under Rowan’s spell

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that, as Simon Barlow decides to leave Weatherfield, vulnerable Leanne falls even deeper under the influence of Institute leader Rowan Cunliffe.

With Leanne growing increasingly besotted with the dangerous cult leader, Nick and Toyah try to make her see sense. Can they help Leanne to see the light before it’s too late?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Simon tells Leanne that he’s leaving Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Leanne is devastated as Simon leaves

As the week begins, Leanne finally returns from her retreat with Rowan and the Institute. She explains that her workshop overran so she stayed an extra night.

When Simon reveals that he’s leaving Weatherfield to join Peter on his yacht, Leanne is furious that nobody bothered to tell her. Nick tells her that he left a message with Rowan – which he obviously didn’t pass on.

Leanne is heartbroken to say goodbye to Simon (Credit: ITV)

Leanne explodes, accusing Nick of conspiring with Toyah behind her back. After wishing Simon a sad farewell, Leanne chats to someone on her laptop.

She tells them that now Simon is gone, she’s all alone. She tells the mystery person that she wishes she could be with them.

With Simon gone, the door is wide open for the Institute (Credit: ITV)

Toyah upsets the Institute

Meanwhile, Bethany tells Toyah that a colleague of hers once tried to write an exposé about the Institute, but was shut down.

At the flat, Rowan pops by to see Leanne, who greets him with a warm hug. He shows her Toyah’s negative posts about the Institute, infuriating Leanne.

At the Bistro, Toyah receives a hand-delivered letter. Upon opening it, she’s horrified to find that the Institute are suing her for defamation and taking out an injunction.

Meanwhile, Nick tries to help Leanne realise that Toyah is only trying to protect her from a dangerous organisation run by a lunatic. Refusing to listen, Leanne opens her laptop again – smiling at the person on the screen, she tells them that she loves them.

Who is Leanne talking to?

Nick is horrified to find Leanne and Rowan together (Credit: ITV)

Nick finds Rowan and Leanne looking cosy

Overhearing their conversation, Toyah accuses her of declaring her love for Rowan. However, Leanne denies it.

Nick is shocked when Toyah tells him what she overheard. Heading home, he finds Rowan and Leanne holding hands on the sofa.

What will Leanne tell him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

