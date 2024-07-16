Coronation Street spoilers: Special episode sees Paul and Billy spend a final day outside doing the things they love

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that, as Paul learns he can no longer leave the flat due to the dangers of his stair lift, Billy arranges for them to spend a final day out on the town together.

This latest development to Paul’s motor neurone disease (MND) comes as the soap airs a special episode dedicated to him and Billy. As they spend one final day outside of the flat doing all of the things they love together, Paul and Billy embark on an emotional rollercoaster.

Paul has some sad news for his family (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Heartbreaking news for Paul

Billy calls the family together for a meeting. As they gather around, Paul plays a pre-recorded message telling him that he’s dying – and needs his mum more than ever.

The next day, Paul’s new occupational therapist tells him that his stairlift is now too dangerous – and that he can no longer leave the flat. Billy tells a downbeat Paul that they will leave the flat one last time tomorrow to do whatever Paul likes.

What will the pair choose to do?

Paul and Billy set off on their big day out (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s last day out

As Paul’s big day out beckons, he wakes up to realise that his speech has drastically deteriorated overnight. However, he is determined to enjoy his last day of freedom out of the flat.

In a special episode dedicated to the pair, Paul and Billy spend the day doing all of the things that he loves and wants to do while he still can.

This special episode follows the pair on their final outing in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

As the pair enjoy their final day out on the town together, it’s an emotional rollercoaster for both men.

What does the day have in store for Paul and Billy?

