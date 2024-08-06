Coronation Street spoilers: As Steve rejects Cassie, Tracy returns and hides the real reason she’s back

In Coronation Street spoilers, Tracy Barlow returns to Weatherfield, once again setting the cat among the pigeons. Tracy left the Street for sunny Spain earlier this year, having embarked up0n an affair with footballer Tommy Orpington. She then left her home – and Steve – to follow a new life with Tommy in Spain.

This comes as Cassie Plummer is left frustrated by Steve McDonald after he rejects her advances in favour of another woman. But how will he react to the news that his ex-wife is back in town?

And why is Tracy back on the Cobbles anyway? She claims to be visiting her daughter, but it soon becomes clear that she’s hiding something from her family. Is there trouble in paradise between Tracy and Tommy O?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Steve spurns disappointed Cassie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Steve rejects Cassie

Cassie gladly accepts when Steve invites her to an evening of classical music in the park. She arrives dressed up to the nines, but Steve lets her down by revealing that she’s actually going with Ken – as he’s scored himself a hot date with Demi.

How will spurned Cassie react?

Tracy is shocked to discover Cassie has been taken on as Ken’s carer (Credit: ITV)

Tracy is back in Weatherfield

As Steve and Cassie continue to bicker, despairing Ken orders them both out of the house. Cassie tells Steve that she’s fed up with all of the squabbling and is quitting her job as Ken’s carer.

However, when she returns to No.1, she ovehears Ken talking to someone on the phone. Will this be enough to change her mind?

Meanwhile, having returned to Weatherfield again, Tracy is shocked to discover that Ken is employing Cassie as his carer. Cassie soon takes offence to Tracy’s snotty attitude.

Tracy tells the family that she’s visiting to see her daughter, but suspicious Ken senses that there’s more to her return than that.

Why is Tracy back in town? And why isn’t lover Tommy with her?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

