Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Abi and Kevin questioned by DS Swain over Stefan fire

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 31), Abi and Kevin are questioned by DS Swain about the fire at Stefan’s flat. Abi is put firmly in the frame, whilst Kevin begins to doubt her innocence.

Elsewhere, Joel is left rattled after receiving a message from Dee-Dee. Meanwhile, Betsy suggests to Beth that they complete more work on the side in order to raise funds for Beth and Kirk’s wedding.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

DS Swain is looking for answers (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi and Kevin questioned

DS Swain is searching for answers about the fire that broke out at Stefan’s flat. She heads round to the garage to question both Abi and Kevin about what’s happened.

The fire is being treated as arson and DS Swain has doorbell video evidence that Abi was at Stefan’s house before the fire.

To add to Abi’s troubles, Kevin thinks she could be to blame for the fire, after she earlier declared Stefan ‘had it coming.’

Who was really behind the fire though?

Joel is troubled after a call from Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Is Joel about to be caught out?

Elsewhere in tonight’s Coronation Street, Joel is left troubled after he receives a voice not from Dee-Dee. She has accepted a parcel on his behalf, assuming it is a gift from her other half.

However, Dee-Dee is puzzled as to why to package is addressed to ‘E. Smith’. She then sends Joel a voice message explaining that she’s intercepted his delivery.

Is Dee-Dee about to catch Joel out?

Betsy and Beth’s schemes continue

Over in the factory, Beth and Betsy continue working together, and Beth gives Betsy her wages for the first t-shirt consignment. However, then Maria catches wind of the fact Beth is planning to surprise Kirk with a wedding.

Afterwards, Beth looks through wedding magazines and speaks about how expensive wedding venues are. As a result, Betsy suggests they do even more work on the side in order to raise funds for the couple’s big day.

But, will Beth agree to Betsy’s plan?

