Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Abi and Nina set out to bring Corey down

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, May 20), Abi and Nina discover Corey’s football documentary and take action.

They then head to the TV production company, hoping that they can have the documentary taken down.

But, will the angry pair get their way as they go to speak to the Producer in Coronation Street spoilers?

Abi and Nina are livid (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi and Nina take action

Abi is horrified tonight when she watches the TV and sees Corey on the screen in a football documentary.

With Corey being portrayed as the hero of the prison football team, Abi teams up with Nina and hopes to get revenge.

They both then head to the documentary production company and push their way into the Producer’s office.

Will Abi and Nina get the Producer to hear them out? And, will they succeed in bringing the documentary down?

It’s Kit’s 31st birthday (Credit: ITV)

Bernie pieces everything together

Thinking of Zodiac on his birthday, Bernie heads out to attend Paul’s feeding tube operation but ends up getting her car towed away.

Seeing Kit in the distance, she reckons that he had something to do with it…

Going to the police station to make a complaint about Kit, Bernie suddenly realises who Kit really is when she watches Craig bring out a cake for Kit’s 31st birthday…

Rowan tries to guide Simon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Rowan supports Simon

With Simon hungover, Nick and Toyah worry about the direction he’s heading in.

Later on, Nick contacts Rowan and tells him that he needs to speak to Leanne as he needs help with Simon.

However, Rowan doesn’t understand the urgency and instead has a word with Simon himself instead, relating to his situation. Will Rowan give Simon some valuable advice?

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Maria wants to know where the missing money is (Credit: ITV)

Maria confronts Gary

Maria notices that £10k has disappeared from their bank account and confronts Gary over it.

Gary then lies that he used it to buy a new boiler for the factory. But, will Maria believe him?

Steve tries to win Demi back round (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Steve wants another chance

Steve meets up with Demi again and tries to get her to give him one more chance before she turns her back on him.

Planning for his 5oth birthday, Steve then tells Tim that he wants to go to the local football exhibition.

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!