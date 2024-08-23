Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Alina threatened by thug ahead of giving witness statement in court

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, August 23), Alina gets a fright when a thug barges into her room. He threatens her and warns her not to give evidence in the upcoming trial.

Elsewhere, Rowan tries to change Amy’s mind about investing in the resource centre.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Alina gets a warning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: A thug threatens Alina

Fiz is concerned that Tyrone’s feelings for Alina might come flooding back due to him spending more time with her.

Later, Alina arrives at the house with Dorin and tells Tyrone she fears someone is watching her.

Her instinct looks to be correct and while she readies herself for court, the thug from the hotel bar appears.

He barges into Alina’s room and threatens her, warning her against giving evidence at court.

What will Alina do?

Amy tells Nick she is quitting (Credit: ITV)

Rowan talks Amy round

Rowan tells Amy it’s not too late to invest in the resource centre if she changes her mind.

Fed up of being left to run the Bistro, Amy later tells Nick that she should have listened to Rowan and that she is quitting.

This news delights Rowan and he arranges an upload session for Amy.

Sarah is questioned by DS Swine (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain questions Sarah

Sarah is hauled in for questioning by DS Swain.

Later, after denying planting Lauren’s DNA in Nathan’s van, Sarah urges Daniel to persuade Bethany to drop her campaign against Nathan.

Meanwhile, Daniel speaks to Daisy and tells her he doesn’t trust Kit and that Nathan’s conviction doesn’t sit right with him.

Will Nathan get released?

