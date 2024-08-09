Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Alina and Tyrone come face to face

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday August 9), former lovers are reunited as Alina Pop and Tyrone Dobbs come face to face.

Following Fiz Stape‘s shocking encounter with her hubby’s ex – who he had an affair with in 2021 – during Wednesday’s episode, Tyrone made for the Chariot Square Hotel to see whether he was the father of the young boy depicted on Alina’s phone screen.

Could that little boy be Tyrone Dobbs’ child? (Credit: YouTube)

Weatherfield’s resident hotelier Debbie Webster informed a frantic Tyrone he was too late – and Alina had already checked out.

However, it seems Alina hasn’t yet boarded her plane back to Romania. And another Street mainstay seems determined to ensure Alina won’t get away without a few words with Ty…

Fiz urged her husband to find out whether he may unwittingly be a dad to a son (Credit: YouTube)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight

That’s because Alina decides to use Street Cars for her journey to the airport.

Tyrone’s mum Cassie’s eyes widen as she sees the name of the customer for the fare booking.

And unable to resist, she decides to pick Alina up in Steve’s cab herself. But tricking Alina into returning to the cobbled street where Tyrone lives and works doesn’t go down well.

Alina is furious to realise she’s been deceived. But how will she react when put on the spot by Tyrone about whether he’s been a dad for the past couple of years without even knowing it…

Sneaky Cassie tricks Alina into returning to the Street (Credit: ITV)

Before she left Weatherfield a couple of years ago, Alina miscarried her and Tyrone’s child after his stepdaughter Hope torched their flat.

But fans have been wondering whether Alina might have become pregnant again as she made her departure, having prominently rubbed her belly as she left for Romania.

Tyrone and Fiz eventually got back together once Alina left. But will their marriage be tested again if it turns out Tyrone is the daddy?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Read more: Alina Pop in Coronation Street: Her history with Tyrone and whether she had his baby

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Additionally, for all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!