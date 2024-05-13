Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Bernie confesses she has a secret son to Dev

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, May 13), Dev starts to become suspicious of Bernie Winter’s whereabouts and questions her.

She then admits that she has a secret son who she named Zodiac, starting the quest to track him down.

Will Bernie and Zodiac get the chance to reunite as Bernie looks for him in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bernie wants to find Zodiac (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bernie reveals her secret to Dev

Gemma confides in Dev as she realises that Bernie has been lying about where she’s been. She then asks him to dig about to find out what her mother his hiding.

With Dev asking questions, Bernie then reveals the truth – she actually has another son who she named Zodiac.

With Zodiac going into care, he was adopted and had his name changed to Christopher Green.

Bernie then informs Dev that she intends to track her long-lost son down. Will Dev help her?

Bethany turns detective (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Bethany snoops around

As Dee-Dee receives news about Lauren’s phone contents, she tells Carla and Nina about the messages.

Bethany overhears their conversation and soon sneaks into Dee-Dee’s office, finding Lauren’s file on the desk. But, what will she unearth?

Toyah fears for Leanne’s safety (Credit: ITV)

Toyah’s alarm bells ring

Toyah goes online and finds a forum for ex members of the Institute. She then finds a post that brings up a few red flags but it is soon taken down for legal reasons before she has chance to show Leanne.

Leanne brings the post up in conversation with Rowan but he explains that his ex wrote the post and that it wasn’t true.

He then changes the topic by revealing that he’s been promoted, offering Leanne a chance to go on a tour of the Institute.

Can Toyah talk sense into Leanne? Will Leanne listen to her sister’s warnings?

Demi wants to know all of the goss (Credit: ITV)

Demi questions Steve’s feud

Steve reads an article that reveals that Weathy County are planning to get a bust made of Tommy Orpington.

He makes his frustration known to Demi who starts questioning him on his dislike of the footballer. Steve then fills her in on Tracy and Tommy’s affair. How will Demi react?

George tries to restore the peace (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: George makes an apology

George apologises to Glenda for his behaviour over their father’s will and decides to hand her a cheque for £22k. But, will Glenda consider the matter dealt with?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

