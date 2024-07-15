Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Carla knocks down yob at the precinct

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Monday, July 15), Carla spots the yob’s who were harassing Roy at the precinct and decides to confront them.

However, she soon ends up hitting a yob with her car door when one of them cycles towards her.

But, will she get into trouble for harming one of the yobs in Coronation Street spoilers?

Carla gets into a sticky situation (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Carla injures a yob

This evening on the cobbles, Carla heads to the precinct but spots the yobs who have been harassing Roy. She then decides to have it out with them.

Carla then gets into her car but as one of the yobs cycles towards her, she opens her car door and knocks them off the bike. How will she deal with the situation?

Joel panics (Credit: ITV)

Bethany and Dee-Dee team up

With the hospital confirming that a blonde girl did visit Roy, Dee-Dee tells Bethany and Joel that the police are checking the CCTV to see whether the visitor could be Lauren…

Later on, Bethany then tells Sarah about the latest updates in the investigation, being adamant that Lauren was the one who was using her company credit card.

She notes how the description of Roy’s visitor matches the girl they saw on the CCTV for the pizza joint. But, will this help to track Lauren down?

Nina isn’t happy with the news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy breathes a sigh of relief

Roy’s pleased that Lauren is likely still alive. However, Nina can’t help but feel angered over this update.

She’s not happy that Lauren let Roy go to prison and has come back only to disappear again.

Kit digs for dirt

Kit tries to get some information about Craig out of Kirk. However, he fails to get what he needs when Kirk sings Craig’s praises.

Leanne tries to get Amy on board

Leanne tries to get Amy to join the Institute as Nick tasks her with minding the Bistro whilst he heads off with Toyah to her latest hospital appointment. Will Leanne succeed in her aims?

