Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Dee-Dee confronts Joel over suspicious notification on laptop – but, will she rumble his lies?

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 14), Dee-Dee confronts Joel after spotting a notification on his laptop about a trip to Belfast. Joel attempts to brush off her suspicions by insisting the trip was for work purposes.

Elsewhere, Leanne reunites with Toyah, leaving Rowan concerned. And, Nick informs Toyah he plans to tell Leanne about their affair.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Dee-Dee is growing suspicious of Joel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee confronts Joel

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers, Dee-Dee grows suspicious of Joel. After spotting a notification on his laptop asking him to rate his experience at Belfast Airport, Dee-Dee is confused.

She quizzes Joel about the notification, but he comes up with a quick story. Joel says he was meant to go to Belfast for work but the trip got cancelled.

Does Dee-Dee believe Joel’s lies?

Toyah is visited by Nick and Leanne in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Leanne reunites with Toyah

Elsewhere, Leanne brushes Rowan off when he attempts to discuss Amy’s decision with her. Leanne insists she doesn’t have time to chat because she is going to visit Toyah. As a result, Rowan worries he’s lost his grip on her.

As Leanne reunites with her sister, Nick confides in Toyah that he loves her. He reveals he is planning to break the news to Leanne.

Later, Nick listens to a message from Rowan. He tells Nick to cough up the £20,000 investment or he will expose his affair with Toyah.

Is Nick going to confess all to Leanne?

Paul struggles for breath (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kit worries about Paul

Paul plays Kit a recorded message and asks him to bury the hatchet with Bernie. Kit’s not ready to do that just yet though.

However, the conversation soon takes a turn though when Paul struggles for breath. As Kit panics, can he help his brother?

Cassie wants to quit her job

Cassie bickers with Steve as Ken kicks them both out of the house. Fed up of the constant arguing, Cassie decides to quit her role as Ken’s carer.

However, she then hears Ken’s phone conversation and gives her decision some second thoughts…

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!