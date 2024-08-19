Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Dee-Dee follows Joel as she’s determined to get to the truth

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, August 19), Dee-Dee cracks and decides to follow Joel to get the truth. Earlier she sees something strange at a jewellers, which prompts her to be suspicious.

Elsewhere, Hope gives her brother the cold shoulder as the Dobbs’ struggle with their newly merged family. And, Tracy fumes after a harsh reality check.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Lauren tells Dee-Dee that she is soon moving to Belfast (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee gets suspicious

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers, Dee-Dee decides to follow Joel after making a strange connection. Joel gifted his daughter, Maeve, a charm for her bracelet, only for Joel’s ex to reveal that Maeve never received one from her dad.

Feeling suspicious, Dee-Dee makes a trip to the jewellers where Joel purchased the piece, only to discover something which leaves her stunned.

What could Dee-Dee have found that caused her to question Joel?

Later, she visits Lauren in hospital where the new mother admits that she will soon be moving to Belfast. DeeDee makes an attempt to cover her shock and heads back to question Joel over the development.

Upon hearing the news, Joel does not give anything away and remains nonchalant. Dee-Dee feels even more suspicious and decides to follow Joel as he leaves their flat.

What will Dee-Dee stumble on? Will Joel be on his way to visit Lauren?

Hope says she doesn’t want anything to do with Dorin (Credit ITV)

Hope claps back

Down the road, Dorin is spending time with Tyrone, Fiz and his siblings Ruby is doting on her younger brother, but Hope does not seem taken with her new family member.

Hope says she doesn’t want anything to do with Dorin despite her sister’s acceptance.

Later on, Alina receives ominous calls on her mobile and Tyrone suggests it could be down to Hope and her anger.

Hearing her dad’s opinion, Hope gets angry at Tyrone for his suggestion and denies all involvement.

Toyah feels betrayed after she learns that David knows about her affair with Nick (Credit: ITV)

Toyah’s upset

Meanwhile, Toyah learns that Nick has told David about their fling. Upon learning, she is furious that Nick divulged their secret to someone else.

Nick apologies to Toyah and promises he will keep his distance from now on. Could this be the end of the affair?

Tracy’s travels

Elsewhere, Tracy boasts to several listeners about her wonderful life in Spain with Tommy. She claims to be living the perfect life abroad in the sunshine.

After listening, Cassie tells Tracy her life can’t be that perfect if she decided to return to Weatherfield. Tracy then gets angry at the suggestion that her new life might not meet expectations.

Could there be trouble in paradise for Tracy and Tommy?

Daisy gets ditched

Daisy feels frustrated when Ryan admits that he is spending the night with his friend Kit rather than her. She cannot understand why he made that decision when she was available to be with.

