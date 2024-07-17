Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Dee-Dee and Bethany in race against Joel to find Lauren

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Wednesday, July 17), Dee-Dee and Bethany set out to find Lauren after suspecting she may be the person who used Bethany’s credit card.

The pair team up and head to Warrington to search local soup kitchens for Lauren. Meanwhile, Dee-Dee informs Joel of their plan, leaving him panic-stricken.

Will Joel find Lauren before Dee-Dee and Bethany do in Coronation Street spoilers?

Bethany and Dee-Dee begin searching for Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee and Bethany race to find Lauren

Viewers will know that Lauren Bolton recently returned to Weatherfield and paid Roy a visit at the hospital. However, after having a fresh run-in wish Joel, Lauren then managed to escape.

Roy told Nina about his visitor but she believed that he was hallucinating – that was until the police checked the hospital CCTV and confirmed that Roy had seen Lauren after all.

With this confirmation, Dee-Dee and Bethany team up to track down Lauren. Bethany suspects Lauren is the one who has been using her credit card.

The pair head out to search for Lauren in local soup kitchens in Warrington, but Dee-Dee informs Joel of their plan, leaving him panicked.

With Joel aware of Lauren’s whereabouts thanks to an unsuspecting Dee-Dee, and DS Swain searching for her in a bid to get answers about her attack, who will find Lauren first?

Betsy catches Beth in the factory (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Betsy catches Beth out

Elsewhere in tonight’s Coronation Street, Betsy spots Beth letting herself into the factory. Intrigued by what’s going on, Betsy follows Beth.

The teen rumbles Beth’s schemes and threatens to expose her to Carla, unless Beth will let her be involved. As a result, Beth shows Betsy how to sew the counterfeit labels onto the t-shirts.

Will Carla find out what Beth and Betsy are up to?

