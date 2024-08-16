Coronation Street spoilers for tonight: Dee-Dee searches Joel’s flat as she closes in on the truth

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, August 16) Dee-Dee closes in on Joel’s lies as she sneaks into his flat. Will she discover the truth?

Elsewhere, Kit flirts with Daisy.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Dee-Dee is suspicious of Joel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee is confused

Previously, Joel explained a receipt away by saying he bought a charm bracelet for his daughter.

Tonight, Dee-Dee gives Emily a fairy charm, telling her she could put it on Maeve’s bracelet. She also suggests that Maeve be a flower girl at the upcoming wedding.

Emily reveals that Maeve doesn’t have a charm bracelet. She also tells Dee-Dee that Joel is still paying rent on his old flat and warns Dee-Dee to be careful around Joel.

Later, Dee-Dee finds a set of keys in Joel’s open briefcase. She lets herself into the flat and searches around, convinced that Joel is having an affair.

Will she find anything to incriminate her fiancé?

Rowan tells Leanne she is being fast-tracked (Credit: ITV)

Rowan gives Leanne some news

Simon invites Leanne to visit him in Rotterdam.

Leanne is excited about the invitation, but when Rowan tells her that the Institute want to fast-track her, she is torn over what to do.

Nick urges Leanne to go see Simon. Having previously ignored Rowan’s advice and gone to her sister’s hospital bedside, will Leanne go against Rowan again?

Kit moves in (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kit moves in

Kit moves into the Rovers and flirts up a storm with Daisy.

He also manages to win over Ryan, who is impressed with Kit’s vinyl collection. Ryan suggests they should go out for a drink together.

Elsewhere, Tracy is back, but Ken is suspicious over her motives.

