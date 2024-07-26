In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Paul Foreman enjoys a final day of freedom outside of the flat. In a special episode devoted entirely to Paul’s story, the soap follows him and Billy as they take to the streets of Weatherfield to make the most of his last day outside.

Paul was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) last March. Since then, he has struggled to come to terms with his condition. And, as his health spiralled out of his control, he now faces his last few months of life.

This week Paul told his family that he desperately needed their support (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s bad news

Paul was hit with even more heartbreaking news earlier this week, learning that his stairlift is no longer safe for him to use – meaning that he will no longer be able to leave his home. And, waking up to find that his speech has also drastically deteriorated too, Paul’s day goes from bad to worse.

An emotional day ensues for him and Billy as they go about ticking off a bucket list of things Paul wants to do while he still can. Will Paul make the most of his last day outside?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Billy takes Paul out on their last daytrip together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Paul’s big day out

As the day begins, Paul wakes to discover that his speech has drastically deteriorated overnight. However, he is determined to enjoy his last day outside after being told that he can no longer safely use the stairlift.

The whole episode follows Paul and Billy as they enjoy their last day out together (Credit: ITV)

Paul and Billy spend the day doing the things that Paul loves and wants to do while he is still able to. As they visit friends and family on the street, it is an emotional rollercoaster for both men.

Will Paul and Billy make the most of his last day outside?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

