Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Fiz is horrified over Tyrone’s Alina revelation

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 21), Fiz is horrified when Tyrone makes an announcement that could disrupt her family dynamic.

Elsewhere, Dee-Dee demands the truth following the recent revelations about Joel.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Fiz is angry at Tyrone (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Fiz is fuming with Tyrone

Tyrone admits to Fiz that he lied about a large bill. Fiz is fuming as Tyrone admits the bill is from Adam for a consultation about Dorin.

Alina has been allowing Tyrone to spend time with his son, which Fiz has been supportive of – especially as she believes Alina and Dorin will be leaving soon.

However, Fiz is horrified when Tyrone reveals to Fiz that he wants Alina and Dorin to stay in Weatherfield.

Will Tyrone get his wish?

Dee-Dee demands the truth (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee is stunned

In Monday’s episode (August 19), Dee-Dee discovered the truth about Joel from Lauren.

However, knowing Dee-Dee was hot on his trail, Joel got to the police station first and put across his own version of events.

Tonight, Dee is stunned at Joel’s audacity and she demands the truth. Will she get it?

Beth has a job interview (Credit: ITV)

Beth is on the hunt for a new job

As Coronation Street viewers know, Beth had been manufacturing counterfeit goods at the factory in a bid to raise money and surprise partner Kirk with a wedding.

The scheme got out of hand and after Carla became suspicious, Beth quit her job before she was pushed.

Tonight, Beth heads to a job interview, but Fiz and Kirk want to know why she left the factory in the first place. How long can she keep her dodgy scheme a secret?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

