Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Fiz stunned when she bumps into Alina

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 7), Fiz is left taken aback when she comes face-to-face with Tyrone’s ex-girlfriend Alina. The shock encounter leaves Fiz with a huge decision to make as she wonders whether to tell Tyrone.

Elsewhere in Weatherfield, Stu makes a decision which proves to be wildly unpopular. Also, Betsy appears to be pushing Joel to his limit as she demands for more cash.

It’s all happening on Coronation Street tonight.

Alina returns! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Alina is back

When Fiz bumps into Alina in Fresco’s car park, she is understandably stunned. Alina explains she’s been called as a witness in a trial.

Fiz’s shock encounter leaves her with a big decision to make. Will she tell Tyrone his ex-girlfriend is back in Weatherfield?

Stu’s gesture doesn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Stu offers Mason a job

Over at Speed Daal, Stu has offered Mason a job as a pot washer in a bid to help him get his life back on track. Despite his kind gesture, Stu’s decision proves to be hugely unpopular, especially with Gary.

Mason later tells Betsy he’s prepared for trouble. His comment prompts her to warn Dylan that he’d better steer clear of Mason as his new job in the restaurant will give him access to knives.

Joel looses his temper with Betsy (Credit: ITV)

Betsy’s next demand

Elsewhere in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers, Joel begins looking through Betsy’s social media. Oblivious to her boyfriend’s actions, Dee-Dee says it’s time to book their honeymoon.

Later, Betsy demands £100 from Joel in exchange for her keeping quiet about him picking up young girls. As a result, Joel loses his temper with Betsy and drags her into the ginnel.

Has Betsy pushed Joel too far?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!