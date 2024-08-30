Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Joel Deering’s a free man – but is the case really closed for DS Swain?

In Coronation Street spoilers for tonight (Friday August 30), Joel Deering looks as if he may have just escaped justice. DS Lisa Swain has tirelessly pursued dodgy solicitor Joel over a raft of crimes against Lauren Bolton.

However, she’s always known the case against Joel – with a complex background involving his repeated assaults and intimidation against Lauren, Roy Cropper‘s wrongful arrest and imprisonment, the framing of Nathan Curtis, and a web of lies pulling in half of the Street’s residents – would be a tough one.

Then there’s also the matter of the copper’s daughter Betsy Swain inserting herself into the situation, with the odd bit of blackmail along the way, too.

And now, it seems, the case was just too tough to crack. Here are the spoilers for Corrie tonight when it comes to DS Swain and Joel…

Lauren Bolton heads off to visit Frankie but she’s horrified to come face to face with Joel Deering (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: DS Swain gets bad news about Joel

As DS Swain had been fearing, tonight’s episode of the ITV soap brings confirmation that her investigation has reached a dead end.

DI Costello informs her there isn’t enough evidence against Joel. That means the case has nowhere to go – and so, through gritted teeth, Lisa tells Joel that he’s free to go.

However, Betsy may still have a further role to play – otherwise will Joel really walk away scot-free?

Has Joel got away with it all? (Credit: ITV)

Daniel Osbourne listens in

Additionally, Daniel Osbourne continues to play detective himself. He quizzes Lisa over the rumour Joel secretly fed Lauren drugs in an attempt to abort her baby.

A guilty Betsy overhears – will she be motivated to act on the information she has? Would she be trusted?

And there’s a nasty shock in store for Lauren as she visits son Frankie in hospital as she comes face-to-face with Joel.

What will the twisted Joel attempt next?

Betsy is up to her usual tricks (Credit: ITV)

Also tonight: Betsy sets up Mason

Spying Mason, Betsy makes a point of snogging Dylan. She later admits to Mason in Speed Daal that she hoped to make him jealous.

However, he makes it clear he’s not bothered about her. And so Betsy frames him by pinching a customer’s purse and stashing it in his jacket.

Tracy’s had enough (Credit: ITV)

Tracy gets her revenge

Elsewhere, Tracy Barlow is on the warpath, and sneaky Rowan pushes Leanne to persuade Amy to call off her attack. Leanne is senior management now, after all. But her loyalties are torn between the Institute and Amy.

Craig’s suspicious

Also tonight, Craig quizzes Sid about his dealings with Beth. As Craig heads off though, Sid calls Kit to warn him…

Jack’s court date draws nearer

In other areas of the Street, Jack worries as his court date approaches. But, how will the sentencing play out?

