In Coronation Street spoilers tonight, Joel Deering is blackmailed by Sabrina’s friend. But what do the girls want – and is his sinister secret at risk?

Elsewhere, Kit helps Gemma following her arrest, and Glenda worries that she might be losing Michel. Meanwhile, Steve sets himself up for a fall, and Abi has some shocking news for Kevin.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Dee-Dee prepares to celebrate their engagement, but Joel’s keeping a secret (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers:

Dee-Dee gets ready for her celebratory engagement lunch with Joel. Meanwhile, Joel secretly takes a call from Sabrina’s friend.

She tells him that he has to meet her or he’ll regret it. What do they want from Joel?

Gemma has a helper in Kit (Credit: ITV)

Kit tries to help Gemma

Kit is shocked when he sees Gemma being brought into the police station – having been arrested for theft. Bernie begs him to do what he can to free Gemma.

Later, Kit visits the shoe shop. He tells them that he’s here to see if he can get Gemma off.

When he tells her, Gemma is intrigued to know why Kit wanted to help her. She introduces him to Chesney and the kids. While he’s there, Kit gets a shocking call from his dad.

Glenda worries she may be losing Michael (Credit: ITV)

Glenda makes an offer

With Glenda rattling bangs on about the situation with George, Michael’s disapproval is evident. Glenda realises that he’s cooling off her.

Later, she tells George that if he gives her his house she will drop the case. Will George go along with it?

Can Glenda turn things around? (Credit: ITV)

Bad news for Steve

Sally visits the cab office and tells Tim she’s going into town to buy a new outfit for tomorrow. Steve listens in, convinced that Tim’s planning a surprise party for him.

Later, Amy reveals that Tracy’s cancelled her visit and she’s staying in Spain. Steve is secretly gutted, his plans to win her back up in smoke.

In the Rovers, Steve quizzes Cassie, Kevin and Tyrone over his surprise party. As they deny all knowledge, Steve smiles to himself – convinced they’re bluffing. Is Steve setting himself up for another disappointment?

Abi tells Kevin that she’s going away for a while (Credit: ITV)

Abi takes a break

Kevin is shocked when Abi tells him that she needs to get away for a few days and is going to stay with Lynsey and the twins. As she heads off without him, Kevin does his best to remain positive.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!