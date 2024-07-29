In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, July 29), Kevin gets suspicious of Abi after hearing the news that a fire has broken out at Stefan’s office.

Viewers remember Stefan previously tried to help his son Corey escape following his brutal killing of Abi’s son, Seb.

Stefan wants to put an end to their feud, but will that be possible in Coronation Street spoilers?

Kevin is suspicious of Abi (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kevin is suspicious of Abi

Stefan phones Kevin to request a meeting so they can put an end to their feud.

However, Stefan then turns up at the house while Kevin is out. Jack doesn’t know who he is so lets him in to wait for Kevin and Abi to return. What is Stefan up to?

Later, Abi returns to find Kevin watching a news report about a fire at Stefan’s office and says ‘he had it coming.’

Does Kevin think Abi is responsible?

Joel takes Maeve to spend time with Dee-Dee (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Joel continues hide Lauren

Joel is concerned about the wedding plans and tells Dee-Dee to watch the budget as his divorce from Emily is proving costly.

He takes daughter Maeve to spend time with Dee-Dee as she says he’s a natural born father.

Later, Lauren messages complaining about a leak at the flat. Dee-Dee has to go to court so Joel is forced to take Maeve with him to sort out the problem.

Rowan is proud of Amy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Rowan praises Amy

As Amy prepares to set off on an Institute retreat, Rowan tells her she is destined for big things, which leaves Leanne feeling a little jealous.

Later, Rowan tells Nick he wants him to invest £20k into the new resource centre in exchange for not reporting him for assault.

What will Nick do?

