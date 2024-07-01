Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Kit reveals his sibling secret to Gemma and Paul

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, July 1), Kit tells Gemma and Paul the truth about who he really is. How will they react to the news?

Elsewhere, Steve’s birthday celebrations don’t go the way he was hoping, and he is left even more despondent when he discovers Tim and Sally have gone to the unveiling of Tommy’s bust.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Kit tells Paul and Gemma the truth about his identity (Credit: ITV)

Kit tells Gemma and Paul the truth

Last week, Kit told mum Bernie that he wanted to get to know his siblings.

The pair decide to meet up to plan how best to tell Gemma and Paul the truth.

However, while Bernie waits in the Rovers for Kit, she is unaware that he has gone behind her back and is actually over the road telling the twins the news himself.

How will Gemma and Paul react to their mum keeping this from them?

Leanne and Toyah clash over the Institute again (Credit: ITV)

Toyah is horrified

Leanne shows Amy an Institute video to help her relieve some stress over her exams.

Toyah discovers this and is horrified when she realises that Amy is considering investing in the cult.

Will Toyah be able to talk her out of it?

Cassie and Steve have revenge in mind (Credit: ITV)

Steve plans revenge

Steve is disappointed about his birthday celebrations – having believed that his friends and family were planning a surprise party for him.

He is left feeling even more gutted when he discovers that best mates Sally and Tim aren’t around because they’ve gone to the unveiling of Tommy Orpington’s bust instead.

Cassie offers to drive Steve to confront them. However, once they arrive they hit upon a way to get revenge on Tommy once and for all. What do they have planned?

