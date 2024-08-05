Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Lauren’s baby son fights for life as Betsy turns the screws on Joel

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (August 5) Lauren Bolton is terrified as her baby son fights for his life.

Lauren gave birth to the tot last week after sicko Joel Deering secretly plotted to get rid of her once and for all. The baby father ended up drugging Lauren’s food to induce early labour.

And in Coronation Street spoilers tonight, an emotional Lauren watches her son lie in an incubator.

But after getting blackmailed by youngster Betsy Swain, could time be up for Joel in Coronation Street tonight?

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Lauren watches premature baby

After getting rushed to hospital, and giving birth, last week, in Coronation Street tonight, Lauren’s terrified as her prematurely born son lies in an incubator. Will he survive?

Swain then arrives at the hospital intent on asking Lauren some questions.

Beth’s side-hustle continues in Coronation Street tonight

And things take a dramatic turn for Joel after Betsy reminds him how he threw her out of his car in the middle of a rough estate. She then warns him that he owes her and Joel seethes.

Meanwhile, a dark twist could be in store for Beth amid her side-hustle with Betsy.

Having intercepted the counterfeit t-shirts that went missing last week, Beth delivers them to Sid in the ginnel.

But as he hands over the cash, Craig and Kit approach wanting to know what’s going on.

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Hope dumps Sam

Elsewhere on Coronation Street tonight, Hope dumps Sam, suddenly much more interested in Jack and Fiz despairs.

Last week, Jack was charged with arson, for setting fire to bad gut Stefan Brent’s office.

Also, Stu spots bully Mason and Betsy stealing food. When Mason reveals he’s homeless, Stu offers him a bed at No.6 – but Mason tells him to stuff his charity.

