Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Lauren’s return to Weatherfield causes even more trouble

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, July 19), Lauren’s return causes more trouble as the fallout from her disappearance continues.

Lauren returned to the Street last week when she snuck into the hospital to visit Roy. Before that, she had been presumed dead.

However, her return continues to cause bother in Coronation Street spoilers.

Lauren apologises to Roy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren’s return angers Carla

Lauren returned to Weatherfield in shock scenes last week, where it was revealed she wasn’t dead but had instead run away to escape Joel.

She showed up at Roy’s hospital bed to tell him she was sorry. Tonight, she echoes that apology and goes to the cafe to apologise properly to Roy for not returning to clear his name when he was arrested for her murder.

She then heads to the Rovers, where Bobby offers her a bed for the night. This angers his aunt Carla, who is unable to forgive Lauren.

Will Lauren be able to win everyone round?

Toyah looks for dirt on Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Toyah continues to search for dirt on Rowan

Convinced he is hiding something, Toyah searches the internet for dirt on Rowan.

Meanwhile, Rowan continues to put pressure on Nick to invest in the new resource centre, threatening to tell Leanne about Nick and Toyah’s affair.

Toyah resorts to searching through Rowan’s jacket pockets. She finds his driving license and decides to reverse image search his photo. What will she find?

Toyah looks through Rowan’s pockets (Credit: ITV)

Betsy blackmails Beth

Betsy tells Beth she wants in on her scam otherwise she’ll tell Carla what she’s up to.

Beth is reluctant, but later on, when they’re alone, she shows Betsy how to sew counterfeit labels onto the knock-off t-shirts. Will Carla find out?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

