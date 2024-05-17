Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Leanne’s exit sends Simon spiralling out of control

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, May 17), Leanne going off on her retreat sends Simon into a downward spiral.

With Leanne failing to say goodbye to him, Simon gets drunk and ends up vomiting in Tim’s cab.

But, can Toyah and Nick team up and support Simon whilst Leanne’s away in Coronation Street spoilers?

Simon’s sick in the cab (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Drunk Simon gets into a mess

Toyah tries to get Leanne to change her mind about the retreat but she insists on going, leaving without saying goodbye to Simon.

Realising that Leanne’s gone, Simon skips work and turns to drink. He then heads out whilst drunk and has a cab ride from Tim.

However, he ends up being sick and running off without paying the cab fare. Can Toyah and Nick help him get his act together?

Shona reckons David attacked Nathan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Shona’s suspicious of David

Bethany tries to work out who attacked Nathan as Shona shares her own suspicions.

Spotting a stain on David’s jeans, Shona wonders if he’s the true attacker. However, David promises that he had nothing to do with it.

Later on though, Shona confronts him as she sees the tracking app pinpoint that David was at the scene of the attack. He then admits that he saw the attack happen but didn’t do it himself.

Bethany reckons that Daniel’s behind the incident. But, will she be proven right?

Kevin finds something troubling online (Credit: ITV)

Kevin makes a discovery

Max shows Kevin and Abi a mock-up version of a website for the garage. However, Kevin’s not impressed when Max asks for £1000 to finish the job.

Kev later goes online and looks at the Weathy County forum, making a discovery that makes his stomach churn. What does he find?

JOIN ED!’s CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Demi meets Sally over dinner (Credit: ITV)

Steve introduces Demi to Sally

Sally finds out that Demi is an estate agent and immediately tells Tim that he can hang out with Steve again.

She then enjoys getting to know Demi over a dinner with Steve and Tim. Will it go down well?

Paul is getting his feeding tube soon (Credit: ITV)

Paul prepares for his feeding tube operation

Tonight, Paul has his last meal before having his feeding tube operation. Is this the beginning of the end for Paul?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!