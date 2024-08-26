Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Sam and Leanne interrupt Nick and Toyah’s last day together

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, August 26), Nick and Toyah are shocked when Leanna and Sam come home earlier than expected.

Elsewhere, Amy reveals to Ken she has big plans for her inheritance money after encouragement from Rowan and Leanne.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Nick is surprised at Leanne and Sam’s premature return (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick and Toyah enjoy their last day together

The pair decide to enjoy one last day together ahead of Leanne and Sam returning, but things quickly turn sour when they arrive at the flat earlier than expected…

What will they discover when they enter?

Amy is encouraged to invest her money into the Institute (Credit: ITV)

Amy receives advice

Upon her return, Leanne seeks out Rowan who informs her of a few updates which have taken place in her absence.

Rowan tells Leanne that Amy is doing her regular upload today and, as ever, asks Leanne to be a guiding force for her and the Institute.

He also adds that Amy has reconsidered investing her inheritance money back into the Institute. Rowan then asks Leanne to consider leaning on Nick to do the same.

Leanne later accompanies Amy as she makes her upload and there decides to offer some advice around her trauma. She tells Amy she needs to relive her past experiences in order to banish negativity and get past her pain.

Upon doing this, Leanne startles when she sees that Rowan is filming Amy’s outpouring. What will Rowan use the tape for?

Amy then announces she’s going to speak to Ken about making the investment, but he does not seem keen at the suggestion…

Beth is angry to discover Sid is selling their T-shirts (Credit: ITV)

Beth’s fury

Beth is fuming after she discovers that Sid is selling their knock-off t-shirts at the market without telling her.

She plays detective and watches him from around the corner, before she sees Kit approaching the stand and talking to Sid.

About to reveal herself, Beth decides to stay put and watch on.

What could Kit be discussing with Sid?

Dylan tenses as Mason and Betsy enter Roy’s (Credit: ITV)

Mason disappoints Stu

Dylan is left tense after Mason enters Roy’s with Betsy.

He overhears Mason telling Betsy that he’s saving his money from Speed Daal in an attempt to rent somewhere nearby for the both of them.

Betsy also reveals that her mum is out so her place is free. She eventually persuades Mason to ditch his shift and head over to hers.

Tyrone vows he will make the most of his time with Dorin (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone the doting father

Back at the Dobbs’, Tyrone vows to spend as much time as possible with Dorin despite the tension with Alina and the rest of his family.

How will the Fiz and the girls feel with the new addition?

