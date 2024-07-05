Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah hit with fresh hospital news after pregnancy discovery

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Friday, July 5), Toyah is hit with more huge news at the hospital following the discovery that she is pregnant. The doctor leaves her stunned as he drops another bombshell on her.

Toyah found out she is expecting a baby after collapsing with severe stomach pains. Shortly after, she was taken to hospital, where sister Leanne and brother-in-law Nick supported her.

But what’s next for Toyah in Coronation Street?

Toyah is given more news at the hospital (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah given more hospital news

After collapsing with severe stomach pains, Toyah was rushed to hospital. Once she’d been checked out, doctors informed her she is pregnant.

The news came as a huge surprise because Toyah had been told she couldn’t have anymore children. The father of her child is also brother-in-law Nick, causing further issues.

In tonight’s episode, Toyah is given more news at the hospital, where she is joined by Nick and Leanne. Toyah is left reeling following the doctor’s huge bombshell.

Could there be an issue with Toyah’s pregnancy?

Nina is determined to help Roy (Credit: ITV)

Roy gets back to work

Elsewhere, Nina and Shona put a plan into action as they focus on getting Roy back to work. Nina tells Evelyn that Shona has rang in sick for work.

Shortly after, Nina sets off the smoke alarm, prompting Roy to finally leave his flat. He puts his pinny back on for the first time and eventually agrees to go back to work.

Could this be the beginning of Roy’s return to normality?

Sarah faces questioning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: DS Swain grills Sarah

DS Swain has been doing some digging and found out Nathan was given money to drop the case, with her investigation leading her to Sarah.

However, Kit pre-warns Sarah that Swain is onto her. She is later brought in for questioning.

Swain directly asks Sarah if she knew who attacked Nathan and if she bought his silence for £10,000.

Is Sarah about the confess all?

