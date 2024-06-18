Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Nick and Toyah kiss – but someone’s watching them

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Tuesday, June 18), Nick and Toyah turn to each other once more as Leanne continues to put the Institute first.

As the pair kiss again, they’re unaware that someone is watching them from the builder’s yard.

But, who is watching them and will Leanne find out about their affair in Coronation Street spoilers?

Nick and Toyah are seen together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick and Toyah caught out

On the day of Rose’s funeral, Leanne tells Toyah that she’s paying for it out of her own savings.

As George places Rose’s coffin into the hearse, Toyah spots Rowan and soon shoves him whilst telling him to leave.

After the funeral, Leanne confesses to her sister that Rowan actually paid for the funeral.

With Toyah desperate to expose Rowan’s true colours, she returns home to find Nick there – alone.

It isn’t long before the pair turn to each other and discuss Leanne’s recent behaviour.

They then both kiss each other but have no idea that someone is watching them from the builder’s yard.

With Leanne heading out to meet Rowan for an upload session, Nick and Toyah sleep together before agreeing that this mistake can never happen again. But, will Leanne find out?

Paul makes things awkward (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Paul offends Felix

Summer brings Felix back to the flat but they both soon hear Paul playing an offensive message on his Eyegaze about Felix.

With Billy and Todd trying to mute the message, Felix is offended and rushes off. Can things be put right?

Bethany is told to defend Corey Brent (Credit: ITV)

Bethany’s new job causes trouble for Abi

Bethany gets a new job at a magazine company after attending an interview.

However, she’s left feeling uncomfortable when she admits to Abi that her first assignment is to defend Corey Brent. Will Abi take action?

Cassie offers to help (Credit: ITV)

Cassie wants to care for Ken

As Steve, Amy and Daniel worry about how they will afford Ken’s care, Cassie listens in and offers to provide care for Ken for a cheap rate.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

They all agree to Cassie’s proposition, but will Ken be as chuffed with the news?

Ches and Gemma need their boiler sorting (Credit: ITV)

Chesney and Gemma have boiler trouble

Ches and Gemma stress as their boiler breaks. The landlord is on the way to sort it out though.

However, panic erupts when the landlord wants a second opinion on the boiler. Will it be fixed?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street tonight? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!