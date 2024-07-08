Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Roy receives mystery visitor after being given CPR

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, July 8), Roy receives a mystery visitor after being rushed to hospital.

Roy has been struggling to settle back in to work at Roy’s Rolls following his stint in prison. Last week, Shona pretended to be ill in order to get Roy to help out in the café. After he discovers the truth tonight, Roy finds himself needing CPR.

Will Roy be OK in Coronation Street?

Roy is surrounded by a group of yobs (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Roy is rushed to hospital

As Roy heads out of the café to take some homemade soup to Shona, who he believes to be ill, he is heckled by a group of yobs and he falls to the floor.

Carla runs over to help him, but it’s clear that he is in pain.

When Roy discovers that Shona lied about being ill, he sends both her and Evelyn packing.

Shona fills Nina in on the latest developments, but as they’re talking, an ambulance rounds the corner. They rush back to the café where Roy is being given CPR.

Later, in the hospital, a visitor appears by Roy’s bed. Who is it?

Gary and Sarah bump into Maria at the police station (Credit: ITV)

Maria makes a discovery

Maria is shocked when she receives a letter informing her that school bully Mason will be released from prison soon.

She heads to the police station to ask some questions, unaware that Gary is there with Sarah providing bank statements showing his transfer of funds to Nathan.

As he comes out of the interview room, he is spotted by Maria, who demands to know what is going on. What will Gary say?

Amy attends an Institute taster session

Leanne tells Nick that she will be spending the day looking after Toyah following her recent cancer revelation.

When Rowan calls asking Leanne to attend the taster session for new recruits, Toyah offers to go with her.

When they arrive at the Chariot Square Hotel, Leanne is delighted to see Amy amongst the attendees.

