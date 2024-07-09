Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Roy regains consciousness in hospital – but where’s Lauren?

In tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers (Tuesday, July 9), Roy wakes up after his recent heart attack and talks to Nina about his hospital visitor.

Viewers will know that Lauren Bolton made a surprise appearance last night (July 8) and apologised to Roy.

But, as Roy regains consciousness in the hospital, where has Lauren gone off to?

Lauren returned (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren’s return

Corrie viewers were stunned last night when Lauren Bolton visited Roy at the hospital following his heart attack.

Roy had been rushed to hospital after having a heart attack, being given CPR by some paramedics.

As he lay in his hospital bed, a mystery visitor then entered the room and took down their coat hood.

This person turned out to be Lauren – the girl who was previously presumed dead by Weatherfield police.

Lauren then apologised to an unconscious Roy with tears in her eyes. She was ‘so sorry’ for what had happened to him.

Roy tells Nina about Lauren’s visit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Nina thinks Roy is hallucinating

Tonight, Roy fortunately regains consciousness and it turns out… he did see Lauren visit him in his hospital room last night.

After drifting in and out of consciousness with Lauren by his side, Roy awakens and tells Nina about his surprise guest.

Believing Lauren to be dead, Nina worries that Roy may be hallucinating. There’s no sign of his visitor, with Nina concerned for Roy’s wellness.

Was Roy actually hallucinating Lauren yesterday evening though? Or, is she still alive? Did she actually visit him in the hospital room?

Well, if spoilers for next week are anything to go by, then it looks as though this isn’t the last viewers will see of Lauren as she returns to the café to apologise to Roy once again. Will she earn forgiveness though?

