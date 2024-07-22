Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Stu finds Mason beaten up after prison release

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, July 22), Stu comes across a battered and bruised Mason at the precinct following his prison release.

Mason has spent time in prison for bullying Liam and knife crime, but last week it was revealed that the teen is being released.

What will his return mean for Liam and former friend Dylan in Coronation Street spoilers?

Stu finds a battered Mason (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stu discovers a battered Mason

Mason’s former friend Dylan feels nervous about Mason’s release. After giving evidence in court against the bully, Dylan is worried that Mason might come after him for revenge.

An anxious Dylan heads to his first shift at Speed Daal. Meanwhile, Stu heads to the precinct.

Stu is shocked when he comes across a battered and bloodied Mason. What has happened to the teen? And, is he back for good?

Nick supports Toyah at hospital appointment (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick supports Toyah

Leanne questions Rowan about the newspaper article, but Rowan continues to pull the wool over her eyes.

Toyah cannot believe that her sister can be so naive. Despairing at her sister, Toyah heads to her hospital appointment alone.

She is shocked when Nick turns up to support her. As they head in to see the consultant together, what will he tell them?

Coronation Street spoilers: Joel slips up

Michael and Ronnie offer to help Joel move a chest of drawers from his old flat to Dee-Dee’s.

Joel gets rid of Lauren by giving her money to go shopping.

As Michael and Joel are moving the chest of drawers, Ronnie happens to look in the fridge and remarks that it’s full of ready meals for one. How will Joel explain this?

