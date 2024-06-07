Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah arrested for murder

Our Coronation Street spoilers tonight reveal that the police arrest Toyah Battersby for murder after finding the body of her baby in the park.

This comes as she and Nick confront Leanne over her friendship with Rowan.

Can Toyah explain the tragic situation?

Meanwhile, Glenda and Michael grow intimate, and Bethany falls victim to fraud. Elsewhere, Yasmeen issues Ken an invite, and Tyrone explodes at Cassie.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers tonight in full below.

Nick and Toyah try to make Leanne come to her senses (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers tonight: The police arrest Toyah for murder

Toyah hears Leanne telling someone on her laptop screen that she loves them. Believing it to be Rowan, she confronts Leanne – who denies everything.

When Toyah tells Nick what she heard, he heads straight home to have it out with Leanne. He finds her on the sofa with Rowan, holding hands.

Kit has Toyah arrested (Credit: ITV)

As Toyah begs Leanne to see Rowan for what he is, the family are interrupted by a knock at the door. Kit and the police walk in, and arrest Toyah for murder, explaining how the body of a baby was found buried in the local park.

Can Toyah explain what happened?

Things grow tense between Glenda and George (Credit: ITV)

Glenda and Michael pucker up

Dee Dee tells Glenda that she also has a claim on half of George’s house. As George tries to impress an important client, Dee Dee delivers the letter detailing Glenda’s claim for half the business and house.

George storms over to the the pub and explodes at Glenda. However, she sticks to her guns, telling him that she’ll see him in court.

Michael kisses Glenda (Credit: ITV)

Later, Glenda explains to Michael how George was their Dad’s favourite and she was always second fiddle. Michael assures her that she’s kind, funny and smart – and pulls her in for a kiss.

How will Glenda react?

Bethany goes to Joel for advice after falling victim to credit card fraud (Credit: ITV)

Bethany falls victim to fraud

Opening her mail from her London address, Bethany is shocked to discover that someone has been fraudulently using her old company credit card. Daisy advises her to get copies of the statements to prove she couldn’t have made the purchases.

Then, Bethany seeks further advice from Joel.

Will Bethany come to regret going to Joel for help? (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen sends an invite

Yasmeen tells Ken that Stu seems rather down. She tells him that she’d be grateful if he would join them both for some drinks to celebrate Stu’s birthday.

Tyrone puts his foot down

Tyrone blasts Cassie for trying to cause friction between Kevin and Abi. He suggests that if she wants her job back, she’d better apologise.

Will Cassie do the right thing?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

