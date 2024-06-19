Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah blackmailed over her sex secret

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, June 19), Toyah is blackmailed by cult leader Rowan.

Rowan knows that Nick cheated on Leanne with Toyah and warns Toyah that she should sign the NDA if she doesn’t want to destroy Leanne’s life.

What will Toyah do in Coronation Street spoilers?

Rowan encourages Toyah to sign NDA (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Rowan corners Toyah

Following their brief affair, Toyah tells Nick that they should confess all to Leanne.

Later, Rowan is holding a meeting in the Bistro. He takes the opportunity to corner Toyah. A smug Rowan then hands her an NDA, which will stop her from speaking badly of the Institute.

Rowan tells Toyah she needs to sign it if she doesn’t want Leanne to find out about her and Nick.

Toyah insists that she won’t be blackmailed and that she plans on confessing to Leanne anyway. Rowan tells Toyah it will destroy Leanne – but he will be happy to pick up the pieces.

Nick and Toyah then watch in disgust as Rowan announces that Leanne has been promoted to level five with The Institute. Rowan tells everyone that he couldn’t be more proud of her.

Toyah is sickened, but what will she do?

Abi and Kevin watch Swain take Stefan in for questioning (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi does some digging over deepfake video

Abi tells Kevin that she thinks Corey’s dad Stefan is behind the deepfake videos posted of her online.

She points out that he is a board director of the company that made the prison football documentary about Corey and he owns the magazine that has asked Bethany to write an article in support of Corey.

Abi insists that Stefan must have made the videos out of revenge. After reporting Stefan to the police, Abi and Kevin watch as DS Swain brings him in for questioning.

Later, Bethany tells Abi that she will quit her job if she wants her to, but it might be beneficial to have someone working on the inside.

Kevin later takes her up on that offer and tells Bethany if she really cares and wants to help then she’ll lend him her security pass to Stefan’s offices. What does Kevin have planned?

Cassie tells Ken she is not a qualified carer (ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie is honest with Ken

After Steve tells Ken that Cassie is a qualified carer, Cassie lets slip that that isn’t the case.

Cassie admits to Ken that she has no training and has just stepped in to save the family some cash.

Ken is angry, but Cassie insists she never lied – Steve knew the situation from the off. Can Cassie win Ken over?

