Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah suffers worrying complications from cancer surgery

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Monday, 12 August), Toyah suffers worrying complications following her cancer surgery at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Rowan continues to manipulate Leanne and tells her she is doing the right thing by distancing herself from Toyah’s operation.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers tonight.

Nick is worried about Toyah (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Nick gives Leanne news about Toyah

Leanne continues to follow Rowan’s lead, and he tells her that she is doing the right thing by staying away from Toyah’s operation and looking after number one.

Nick is mortified at this stance, and it’s he who is at Toyah’s side while she undergoes the operation.

In the hospital, the consultant tells Nick that Toyah has suffered complications. Nick calls Leanne with the news and tells her she needs to get there as soon as possible. But will Leanne go against Rowan?

Aadi gives Amy some advice (Credit: ITV)

Aadi gives Amy a warning

Recently, Amy has been getting more drawn into the world of the Institute and tonight she tells an excited Leanne that she is going to invest her inheritance in the new resource centre, but she’ll need approval and sign off from Ken.

Later, Aadi quizzes Amy about her plans to invest in the Institute and he warns her to think things through carefully before taking a risk with Deirdre’s money.

Will Amy go through with it?

Cassie thinks she has a date with Steve (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Cassie misunderstands Steve

When Steve invites Cassie to an evening of classical music in the park, she arrives done up to the nines.

Steve then reveals that he actually has a hot date with Demi and Cassie will be accompanying Ken instead.

How will Cassie react to this misunderstanding?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

