Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Toyah gets shocking news after collapsing

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, July 3), Toyah reaches breaking point and collapses. But what is wrong with her?

Toyah may have to face reality when she ends up in hospital, but will Nick support her or will he leave her high and dry? Here’s what we can look forward to in Coronation Street tonight.

Toyah and Leanne (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Toyah’s unexpected news

Toyah reaches out to Nick explaining she’s been experiencing horrific stomach pains. He’s then shocked to find Toyah on the floor after returning from work.

Leanne and Nick take Toyah to the hospital and wait at her bedside. However, the doctor reveals some shocking news about Toyah which changes everything.

Could Toyah’s secrets finally reach the surface? Will Nick have to face the music and confess everything to Leanne? And just what is wrong with Toyah that leaves her so surprised and afraid?

Kit, Gemma, and Paul (Credit: ITV)

Bernie’s breakdown

Bernie is depressed and confides in Dev about her family troubles. She explains the difficulties between Paul and Gemma after Kit told them everything. She desperately hopes the family can come together. But she feels they need time privately to sort things out.

However, when Beth flirts with Kit on the street it’s revealed that he’s Gemma’s brother and Bernie’s his mum. So it’s not long at all before the secret is out in the open.

Can Bernie ever put it right with her kids?

Steve and Cassie (Credit: ITV)

Is Steve busted?

In an attempt to cover his tracks, Steve calls upon Tim in Coronation Street tonight following what happened at Tommy O’s bust unveiling. Especially after Tim didn’t make plans for Steve’s 50th birthday despite Steve assuming a surprise was to be unveiled.

However, Debbie soon uncovers what they have planned and causes the scheme to be thrown into the air. Will Steve’s cover-up be uncovered?

Can anyone help Roy?

Worried about Roy refusing to leave his flat, Nina, Yasmeen and Shona agree they need to come up with something. Realising Roy is depressed, they try to find a plan to life him out of it. But will it work?

Bethany hunts for evidence in Coronation Street spoilers tonight

Bethany opens a credit card statement and shows it to Shona. She spots a supermarket transaction on there and has an idea.

Shona suggests Bethany should see if it was a click and collect order. If it was, there might be CCTV footage of whoever is impersonating Bethany. Can Bethany get answers?