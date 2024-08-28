Coronation Street spoilers tonight: Tracy and Nick take on Rowan as the Institute throws Amy into distress

In Coronation Street spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 28), Tracy and Nick confront Rowan after the Institute leaves Amy feeling distressed.

Elsewhere, Kit offers Beth an ultimatum to leave Weatherfield.

All this and more in tonight’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy storms out of the Institute

The episode kicks off with more drama from the Institute. Leanne convinces Amy she’s ready for her first malware session.

Feeling ready, Amy gets blindfolded and stands in the middle of a circle. However, she quickly turns shocked when her fellow members start hurling insults at her.

From the side-lines, Leanne tries to tell Amy it will be worth it in the end and she should persist. It all becomes too much and Amy storms out of the room.

Nick and Tracy fight back

Ever-keen to stand up for her family, Tracy is angry after she hears of her daughters treatment. She later seeks out Nick and offer to join forces against Rowan.

Tracy and Nick head to the Chariot Square Hotel after reports of Rowan’s attempt to funnel money from their families. They both confront him and try to unmask his intentions.

What will Rowan say? Will Amy and Leanne be annoyed?

Beth gets a choice

Kit and Beth’s feud gets more tense after he corners her and tells her to leave Weatherfield. He hands over some cash and threatens to ruin Craig’s career unless she leaves.

Feeling conflicted, she meets Kirk at the Rovers. He then shocks her a marriage proposal.

Kirk admits he could never live without her and pulls out their dog Peanut. He has a neckerchief reading: ‘Marry me?’

Will she agree despite Kit’s threat?

Betsy’s break up

Meanwhile, Betsy grows more frustrated at Mason’s relaxed personality. She breaks up with him and decides to head over to talk to Dylan.

Later, Mason spots the pair together and grows annoyed. He confronts them and tells them they deserve each other.

Dylan feels nervous and assures Mason they’re not an item.

Daisy’s love life

Elsewhere in the pub, Jenny mulls over Kit’s move to Redbank. Having grown fond of him, Jenny wonders where he is going.

Daisy suggests that he bought the flat that she and Daniel were going to buy. Ryan notices that Daisy looks uncomfortable at the mention of Daniel.

Could there be some unfinished business?

Later, Adam tells Dee-Dee he’s meeting a new client and could do with her input. She wonders who it could be…

